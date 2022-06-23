City Accepting Applications for Public Transit Advisory Board

A historic building that has sat mostly vacant in downtown Cheyenne for nearly 40 years may soon have a new owner. Mayor Patrick Collins announced Friday that the Hynds building is under contract. "The buyers are local and experienced," Collins said in his Mayor's Minute column. "They have 45 days...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you don’t like the condition of your roads or are still on a septic system within the city limits, you could be in a county pocket. The City of Cheyenne council will have public comment at noon on Friday about county pocket annexation.
The City of Cheyenne Compliance Division and Planning & Development Department urge citizens to call before purchasing a carport, building a carport, or covering an existing driveway. Building permits are required for structures over 200 square feet and are limited to certain areas of the rear and side yard. Carports and covered parking areas are generally prohibited in front yards or along property lines. Failure to obtain the necessary approvals could result in daily fines of up to $100 per day and removal of any unpermitted structure or structure located within a required setback.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The Laramie County Clerk’s office has certified an independent candidate’s petition for nomination for Laramie County sheriff, filed earlier this month by Jeff Barnes. Certification of the petition means Barnes’ name will appear on the Nov. 8 General election ballot, along with the Republican and Democratic nominees chosen by voters in the Primary election.
CHEYENNE — For years, Wyoming’s school capital construction account was primarily funded by federal coal lease bonus revenues. “Those have essentially gone away,” Senior School Finance Analyst Matthew Willmarth with the Legislative Service Office told the Select Committee on School Facilities at an interim meeting in Casper this week. “There is no revenue forecast to be collected from that revenue source.”
The 40th annual Cheyenne Superday is slated for Saturday, June 25 at Lions Park. Superday is a long-time Cheyenne tradition, celebrating the upcoming month of July as National Parks and Recreation Month. In the words of a news release, the event is. ''hosted by the City of Cheyenne Community Recreation...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Bishop Steven Biegler of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne released the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade today. “The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling, which overturns Roe v. Wade, a law that has been in place for. nearly...
This week felt like it buzzed by. I'm ok with that. We have a lot to do this weekend. It's going to be another one for the books with live music and festivals happening all weekend. Shout out to the City of Cheyenne for setting a lot of this stuff up. Are you not entertained! Sorry, I'll settle down. Let's take a look at what we have going on this weekend.
DEADWOOD — A Wyoming man who was stopped by law enforcement for traffic violations and allegedly found with a significant amount of marijuana in his vehicle, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him June 16 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Joshua...
Friday’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, which overturns constitutional protections for abortion, may sound like a victory for those in Wyoming who oppose abortion. But they, just like the pro-abortion rights crowd dismayed at Friday’s decision, say there’s still more work to be done. In the meantime,...
Now, this is something that I think we can all agree is a great gesture from Baskin Robbins in Cheyenne. By now, we're all aware of the massive fire on Lincolnway this week and the tireless work that the Cheyenne Fire Department put in to control and keep the blaze down, saving several businesses and homes in the area.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Two buildings caught on fire at 711 Lincolnway on Tuesday. The call was made to Cheyenne Fire and Rescue at 11:51am, with first responders arriving on scene at 11:57. A home caught on fire, with one man inside. Cheyenne Fire and Rescue Chief Kopper...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Nothing beats the summer heat than having something cool to drink except maybe enjoying it with a best friend. A local family takes lemons and helps turns them into lemonade to help out a little boy. That’s what little Willow Von Krosigk thought when...
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe storms which may include winds of up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-size hail are possible in southeast Wyoming this afternoon. The agency posted this statement on its website on Friday:. ''Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop...
LARAMIE — Laramie police continue to investigate a “swatting” incident that closed several streets and prompted the evacuation of an area of downtown for more than two hours Tuesday evening. Someone called the dispatch center “claiming he was armed with a large rifle and was wanting to...
Areas along and east of the Laramie Range could see some severe storms Friday afternoon as a cold front moves through the area, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. The front will usher in much cooler temperatures for Saturday and Sunday, with highs struggling to make it out of the mid-60s in some locations.
A Laramie woman is facing a felony theft charge after allegedly stealing more than $2,700 worth of items from Walmart over a two-month period. Police spokesman Lt. Ryan Thompson says officers were called to the store around 11 a.m. on June 22 for a report of multiple thefts occurring over May and June.
LARAMIE -- Josh Allen wasn't going out like that. With 1:35 remaining in the fourth quarter and the ball resting on the opposing 33-yard line, Wyoming's quarterback took the shotgun snap, pump faked to his left and began to scurry to his right. Like he did so many times during his college career, the strong-armed signal caller fired a missile down field across his body before running out of bounds.
