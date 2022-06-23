ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Week On Gran Canaria Island

By Matthew Klint
 2 days ago
In terms of vacation, we did something totally different in spending a week on the island of Gran Canaria in Spain (located off the coast of Morocco). While I doubt I would do it again, I look back with fond memories on the week with my wife’s side of the family...

My Airbnb Casa In Gran Canaria, Spain

I’m generally not a fan of Airbnb (especially after our regrettable experience in Israel), but we had a good experience in Gran Canaria with renting a house for a week. Airbnb is a popular target of scorn amongst travel bloggers and this is often justified. Personally, I’ve had my fair share of bad experiences with the service and I also find the added fees tacked on to bookings make Airbnb far less of a deal versus a hotel.
