ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Niguel, CA

In Plain Sight: A Double Rainbow

By Orange Coast Magazine
orangecoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rainbows could be seen from Moulton Parkway and Aliso Niguel Road. “I was on a walk …...

www.orangecoast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lagunabeachindy.com

$5M listing casts doubt on future of South Laguna Community Garden

A parcel hosting the South Laguna Community Garden Park was listed for $5 million on Friday, throwing the future of a beloved watering hole into doubt. Since 2009, the use of the 7,522-square-foot property has been donated by the overseas property owner. “We are working with the realtors involved to...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KTLA

Blue whales put on show off SoCal coast

A lucky group of whale watchers were “mugged” by five blue whales, including a momma and baby who put on a show off the Orange County coast. A whale watching crew in a fast raft boat spotted the giant blue whales on the way to Catalina Island on June 18, Newport Landing Whale Watching and […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Niguel, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Laguna Niguel, CA
Entertainment
visitlagunabeach.com

How to Hack Laguna Beach Parking

We are seven miles of beautiful coastline that boomed from a dirt, one-road town to a cutting-edge art and outdoor enclave. That means that during our summer peak season PCH can feel like a nightmare while sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic. In this blog we are going to share how to hack Laguna Beach to avoid traffic and parking nightmares, ensuring you have an enjoyable experience from beginning to end.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Free Outdoor Movies at the Great Park

Plan to enjoy Saturday evenings out with family and friends watching a series of family-friendly films screened at the Terraced Lawn at the Great Park. These free outdoor movies are an Irvine tradition. Bring a blanket or low-back chair to enjoy the movie with your friends and family from physically-distanced...
IRVINE, CA
orangecoast.com

Less Is More with Aisha Ross

Irvine native Aisha Ross started selling vintage clothes on Instagram when the company she was working for closed in 2020. Customers can shop her brand Less Is More online, at local pop-ups, and on Instagram, where Ross will post various vintage clothing and accessories for followers to quickly claim and purchase. This year, she launched a gender-neutral brand called The Garden, which carries both vintage and Ross’ designs that make great gifts for Father’s Day.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainbows#Double Rainbow
FodorsTravel

A Cool Mom’s Guide to What to Do With Kids When Visiting Los Angeles

Home > Destinations > USA > California > Los Angeles > Family. Our guide to the best family-friendly and kid-friendly places in Los Angeles. Ask any good traveler, and they’ll tell you that the best part of traveling is getting absorbed into a city’s culture. It’s one thing to go to Los Angeles, stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel, hit up all the museums, and zip to the top of the Ferris wheel at Santa Monica Pier. It’s another to spend a lazy afternoon lounging in Highland Park before grabbing some currywurst at a neighborhood spot in Downtown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Three for the money at Yellow Vase in Rolling Hills

Yellow Vase does many things, some more effectively than others. Putting two businesses under the same roof can make a lot of sense under some circumstances. A bakery and café is an obvious example, because if you’re going to be baking breads and pastries, making sandwiches out of some of the bread and serving coffee along with the pastries will appeal to a wider range of customers. The enterprises are closely related and the staff can be cross trained to handle everything that’s going on there.
ROLLING HILLS, CA
orangecoast.com

A Better Bacchus in Irvine

The once-upon-a-time Bacchus Wine Bar has acquired a spirits license, undergone significant renovations, lifted its vision in the kitchen, and emerged as the more elevated Bacchus Bar + Bistro in Irvine. The genesis of owner Danny Choi’s involvement makes the metamorphosis even more impressive. “When I purchased this business five years ago, I wasn’t a wine drinker and I hadn’t been in the restaurant business—somebody else was supposed to run it,” Choi says. “That didn’t work out. I ended up running a wine bar without knowing anything about wine. … I’m sure I was the only wine bar owner in the U.S. who hadn’t been to a winery. I still haven’t been to a winery.” Transitioning to a full bar didn’t help: “I know even less about cocktails than about wine,” Choi says. “I drink Michelob Ultras.” But Choi surrounds himself with an ace staff. The beer list also includes Iceland’s Einstock White Ale, there’s a standout Tiger’s Eye Old-Fashioned with mezcal and smoke, and the wine inventory has been streamlined. New chef Eric Mendoza brings a Mary’s Farm chicken-liver mousse with red wine gelee, pear jam, and garlic confit as well as a braised beef agnolotti with fried parsnips and parsnip purée. Mendoza and new general manager Tony Ghosn both spent time at Broadway in Laguna Beach. 6735 Quail Hill Pkwy, Irvine, (949) 502-4600.
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Science
Eater

A Killer Orange County Breakfast Burrito Hides at Home Depot

It’s been a long time since a breakfast burrito came along that could legitimately challenge Orange County’s holy trinity: Athenian #3 in Buena Park, Nate’s Korner in Santa Ana, and Nick’s Deli in Los Alamitos and Seal Beach. Now, there is a worthy contender, serving up some of OC’s best breakfast bites from a brown trailer at a Home Depot in Cypress.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Leisure World installs new executive director

Leisure World Seal Beach, which in 1962 introduced many of the innovations that would distinguish later senior living developments, saw certified community manager Jessica Sedgwick assume the top job June 22 in the 60-year-old community. Leisure World, which houses people 55 and older in over 6,600 living units, recruited Sedgwick...
SEAL BEACH, CA
localemagazine.com

5 Summer Beauty Treatments That’ll Help You Get Your Glow On

Go From Dull to Dazzling and Enjoy Your Best Summer Yet. Want to feel your best and look absolutely flawless this summer? Sculpt your body and give your gorgeous face the attention it deserves at DermFx. With five locations in LA and Orange County (including their newest medspa in Dana Point), they’ll leave you summer ready with facial treatments, cosmetic injectables and lasers to get your skin looking fresh and youthful. Here are five treatments we love for summer! Summer Treatments for Glowing Skin.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

VEA Newport Beach Debuts, Now Accepting Reservations

Following an extensive transformation, VEA Newport Beach is now officially accepting reservations for stays beginning July 7, inviting guests and locals to “renew their view” and experience the wholly reimagined property. Formerly the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa, the hotel underwent a comprehensive refresh, transitioning into an all-new Southern California luxury destination. Starting next month, guests can immerse in the pier-inspired welcome experience and lobby, check into the new coastal-inspired luxury guest rooms, indulge and imbibe in the three new restaurant and bar concepts, experience the wellness focused SpaVEA and high-performance fitness center, and visit the destination pool experience.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
lafocusnewspaper.com

Heat spike coming for Southern California

Multiple heat advisories were issued by the National Weather Service for Sunday and Monday, when temperatures in parts of Southern California are expected to reach the high 90s and into the 100s. An advisory for the Inland Empire, covering valleys in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, was issued for 10...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
easyreadernews.com

The murder in Noble Park, Hermosa Beach

Crows are protecting their nests, bird expert Bob Shanman says. Danielle Cohen had just opened her father Harold’s La Playita restaurant for breakfast, when a frightened man ran in from the street. He told her he was being chased by crows. Cohen was not surprised. La Playita, on 14th...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
travelawaits.com

I Traveled Route 66 From Chicago To Santa Monica, Here Are My 9 Favorite Experiences

If you look for it on a map, it doesn’t exist. The federal government removed Route 66 from the US Highway System in 1985. America first really learned of Route 66 from John Steinbeck in 1939. He called it “The Mother Road” in The Grapes of Wrath because he said it called out to farmers and migrants desperate for a new life during the Dust Bowl.
CHICAGO, IL
Long Beach Post

How to protect your pet from the effects of fireworks noise

This year, we’ll skip the usual please-don’t-set-fireworks-off lecture because flouters will flout, and we’ll go right to what you can do for your suffering pet, your suffering neighbors with PTSD, and your suffering self. The post How to protect your pet from the effects of fireworks noise appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy