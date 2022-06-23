Deadline Approaching for Weaver Fire Reimbursement Applications

People who lived or worked within the evacuation zone during the fire at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant have until Thursday, June 30, to apply for reimbursement of expenses related to the evacuation. No new applications will be accepted after that date.

The Experiment in Self-Reliance Inc. is administering the reimbursement program under a contract with the city. That contract will end June 30. Any applications that have been received by that date will be processed by ESR staff, said Twana Roebuck, ESR's executive director. However, all missing documentation needed to process an application must be turned in by July 15.

Eligible households and workers should make an appointment with ESR to file an application. Appointments can be scheduled online at www.eisr.org or by calling ESR at 336-722-9400. ESR is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In February the City Council allocated $1 million to assist people who incurred unforeseen expenses or lost wages when the area within one mile of the Weaver plant was evacuated during the fire, which started Jan. 31 and lasted for four days.

Funds can be used to help cover hotel expenses (four-night maximum), food, lost wages, or other expenses related to the evacuation, such as air filter replacements.

Anyone who receives reimbursement for their expenses from any other public or private source is not eligible to receive assistance through this initiative. Funding is limited to people with low or moderate income under the guidelines established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Income limits vary by household size.

Households with receipts or documentation of past purchases will be given up to a maximum of $1000 to help with expenses, no matter the actual expenses and regardless of how many people live at that address. Households that incur expenses of less than $1000 will be reimbursed for their actual expenses. Households without receipts can receive up to $300.

People who work in the area but may not live in the area could potentially qualify for services if they meet additional requirements.

Eligible residents should bring a picture ID, receipts of purchases and other documentation (proof of income, letter from employer, etc.) of their expenses or lost wages.

For more information on the Weaver Relief Initiative, ESR, or other ESR programs, call 336-722-9400 or visit www.eisr.org.