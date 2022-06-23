ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neonatal care practice and associated factors among mothers of infants 0"“6Â months old in North Shewa zone, Oromia region, Ethiopia

By Kumera Bekele
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorldwide, the magnitudes of neonatal mortality are estimated to be about 3 million due to insufficient care. The burden of neonatal mortality is high in Ethiopia as compared to high and middle-income countries. The study aimed to assess the neonatal care practice and associated factors among mothers of infants 0"“6Â months...

Nature.com

Cost of stay and characteristics of patients with stroke and delayed discharge for non-clinical reasons

JoaquÃn CayÃ³n-de las CuevasÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1027-97178,9,. Delayed discharge for non-clinical reasons (bed-blocking) is characteristic of pathologies associated with ageing, loss of functional capacity and dependence such as stroke. The aims of this study were to describe the costs and characteristics of cases of patients with stroke and delayed discharge for non-clinical reasons (bed-blocking) compared with cases of bed-blocking (BB) for other reasons and to assess the relationship between the length of total stay (LOS) with patient characteristics and the context of care. A descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted at a high complexity public hospital in Northern Spain (2007"“2015). 443 stroke patients presented with BB. Delayed discharge increased LOS by approximately one week. The median age was 79.7Â years, significantly higher than in cases of BB for other reasons. Patients with stroke and BB are usually older patients, however, when younger patients are affected, their length of stay is longer in relation to the sudden onset of the problem and the lack of adequate functional recovery resources or residential facilities for intermediate care.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Intravital microscopic observation of the microvasculature during hemodialysis in healthy rats

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03681-2, published online 07 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the data stated for 'Fiber internal diameter', 'Internal volume dialyzer fibers', 'Total internal volume dialyzer' and 'Effective membrane exchange area' was incorrect. The original Table 1 and accompanying...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fast-evolving COVID variants complicate vaccine updates

COVID-19 vaccines are due for an upgrade, scientists say, but emerging variants and fickle immune reactions mean it’s not clear what new jabs should look like. You have full access to this article via your institution. As countries brace for another Omicron wave driven by the variants BA.4 and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Saliva changes in composition associated to COVID-19: a preliminary study

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV 2), is usually associated with a wide variety of clinical presentations from asymptomatic to severe cases. The use of saliva as a diagnostic and monitoring fluid has gained importance since it can be used to investigate the immune response and to direct quantification of antibodies against COVID-19. Additionally, the use of proteomics in saliva has allowedÂ to increaseÂ our understanding of the underlying pathophysiology of diseases, bringing newÂ perspectives on diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment. In this work, we compared the salivary proteome of 10 patients with COVID-19, (five patients with mild and five patients with severe COVID-19) and ten control healthy patients. Through the application of proteomics, we have identified 30 proteins whose abundance levels differed between the COVID-19 groups and the control group. Two of these proteins (TGM3 and carbonic anhydrase-CA6) were validated by the measurement of gGT and TEA respectively, in 98 additional saliva samples separated into two groups: (1) COVID-19 group, integrated by 66 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 (2) control group, composed of 32 healthy individuals who did not show any sign of disease for at least four weeks and were negative for COVID-19 in RT-PCR. In the proteomic study there were observed upregulations in CAZA1, ACTN4, and ANXA4, which are proteins related to the protective response against the virus disturbance, and the upregulation of TGM3, that is correlated to the oxidative damage in pulmonary tissue. We also showed the downregulation in cystatins and CA6 that can be involved in the sensory response to stimulus and possibly related to the presence of anosmia and dysgeusia during the COVID-19. Additionally, the presence of FGB in patients with severe COVID-19 but not in mild COVID-19 patients could indicate a higher viral aggregation and activation in these cases. In conclusion, the salivary proteome in patients with COVID-19 showed changes in proteins related to the protective response to viral infection, and the altered sensory taste perception that occur during the disease. Moreover, gGT and TEA could be potential biomarkers of respiratory complications that can occurs during COVID 19 although further larger studies should be made to corroborate this.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infants#Cross Sectional Study#Maternity#Population Proportion#World Health Organization#Anc#Aor#Pnc
Nature.com

China’s first mRNA vaccine is close — will that solve its COVID woes?

Researchers say a highly effective jab will help to avoid hospitals getting overwhelmed, but probably won’t end to the country’s ‘zero COVID’ policy. You have full access to this article via your institution. China is getting closer to approving its first mRNA vaccine to protect people...
WORLD
Nature.com

Effects of human mobility and behavior on disease transmission in a COVID-19 mathematical model

Human interactions and perceptions about health risk are essential to understand the evolution over the course of a pandemic. We present a Susceptible-Exposed-Asymptomatic-Infectious-Recovered-Susceptible mathematical model with quarantine and social-distance-dependent transmission rates, to study COVID-19 dynamics. Human activities are split across different location settings: home, work, school, and elsewhere. Individuals move from home to the other locations at rates dependent on their epidemiological conditions and maintain a social distancing behavior, which varies with their location. We perform simulations and analyze how distinct social behaviors and restrictive measures affect the dynamic of the disease within a population. The model proposed in this study revealed that the main focus on the transmission of COVID-19 is attributed to the "home" location setting, which is understood as family gatherings including relatives and close friends. Limiting encounters at work, school and other locations will only be effective if COVID-19 restrictions occur simultaneously at all those locations and/or contact tracing or social distancing measures are effectively and strictly implemented, especially at the home setting.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The effect of notification window length on the epidemiological impact of COVID-19 contact tracing mobile applications

The reduction in SARS-CoV-2 transmission facilitated by mobile contact tracing applications (apps) depends both on the proportion of relevant contacts notified and on the probability that those contacts quarantine after notification. The proportion of relevant contacts notified depends upon the number of days preceding an infector's positive test that their contacts are notified, which we refer to as an app's notification window.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

In silico analysis of the human milk oligosaccharide glycome reveals key enzymes of their biosynthesis

Human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) form the third most abundant component of human milk and are known to convey several benefits to the neonate, including protection from viral and bacterial pathogens, training of the immune system, and influencing the gut microbiome. As HMO production during lactation is driven by enzymes that are common to other glycosylation processes, we adapted a model of mucin-type GalNAc-linked glycosylation enzymes to act on free lactose. We identified a subset of 11 enzyme activities that can account for 206 of 226 distinct HMOs isolated from human milk and constructed a biosynthetic reaction network that identifies 5 new core HMO structures. A comparison of monosaccharide compositions demonstrated that the model was able to discriminate between two possible groups of intermediates between major subnetworks, and to assign possible structures to several previously uncharacterised HMOs. The effect of enzyme knockouts is presented, identifying Î²-1,4-galactosyltransferase and Î²-1,3-N-acetylglucosaminyltransferase as key enzyme activities involved in the generation of the observed HMO glycosylation patterns. The model also provides a synthesis chassis for the most common HMOs found in lactating mothers.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A Global Building Occupant Behavior Database

This paper introduces a database of 34 field-measured building occupant behavior datasets collected from 15 countries and 39 institutions across 10 climatic zones covering various building types in both commercial and residential sectors. This is a comprehensive global database about building occupant behavior. The database includes occupancy patterns (i.e., presence and people count) and occupant behaviors (i.e., interactions with devices, equipment, and technical systems in buildings). Brick schema models were developed to represent sensor and room metadata information. The database is publicly available, and a website was created for the public to access, query, and download specific datasets or the whole database interactively. The database can help to advance the knowledge and understanding of realistic occupancy patterns and human-building interactions with building systems (e.g., light switching, set-point changes on thermostats, fans on/off, etc.) and envelopes (e.g., window opening/closing). With these more realistic inputs of occupants' schedules and their interactions with buildings and systems, building designers, energy modelers, and consultants can improve the accuracy of building energy simulation and building load forecasting.
BEIJING, CN

