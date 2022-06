Last week, Alex Anthopoulos told MLB Network Radio that the Braves will be looking to add a left-handed bat before the traded deadline. With Eddie Rosario coming back, I imagine it will be a player who can play second base and platoon with Eddie Rosario, but there’s also a chance Anthopoulos is looking to add an outfielder, given there’s no telling what to expect from Rosario when he returns and regression could be in line eventually for Michael Harris. With that in mind, this continues my series of potential trade candidates for the Braves.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO