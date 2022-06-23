ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

‘Mermaiding’ makes a splash as increasingly popular subculture

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bz1PL_0gK9hwEW00

SYDNEY (AP) — There was a pivotal moment in Queen Pangke Tabora’s life that eclipsed all others: It was the moment, she says, when she first slid her legs into a mermaid tail.

For the transgender Filipina woman approaching middle age, seeing her legs encased in vibrant, scaly-looking neoprene three years ago was the realization of a childhood dream. And it marked the beginning of her immersion into a watery world where she would find acceptance. The former insurance company worker described the experience of gliding under water, half-human and half-fish, as “meditation in motion.”

“The feeling was mermai-zing,” Tabora said one recent morning while lounging in a fiery red tail on a rocky beach south of Manila, where she now teaches mermaiding and freediving full-time. “The world outside is really noisy and you will find peace underwater. … It’s a good skill in the real world, especially during the pandemic.”

Across the world, there are thousands more merfolk like her — at its simplest, humans of all shapes, genders and backgrounds who enjoy dressing up as mermaids. In recent years, a growing number have gleefully flocked to mermaid conventions and competitions, formed local groups called “pods,” and poured their savings into a multimillion-dollar mermaid tail industry.

On a planet plagued by war, disease and social upheaval, many merfolk have found life in the water a refuge. Perhaps Sebastian, the ornery crab in the 1989 film “The Little Mermaid,” said it best in his warning to land-loving mermaid Ariel: “The human world, it’s a mess. Life under the sea is better than anything they got up there!”

Prince William and Kate get their first official portrait together

Away from the critics and chaos of life on land, mer-world is the kinder, gentler and more joyful alternative to the real world. It is also a world, merfolk say, where you can be whoever and whatever you want.

That openness attracts some transgender people who empathize with Ariel’s agony of being trapped in a body that feels wrong. It is also inspiring to merfolk like Che Monique, the Washington, D.C.-based founder of the Society of Fat Mermaids, which promotes body-positive mermaiding.

“I’m a 300-pound Black mermaid in America over 35, and hopefully that tells somebody they can do whatever they want to do,” says Monique, whose group sells shirts that read ‘Fat mermaids make waves’ and ‘Gender is fluid under the sea.’ “Sure, on the one hand, it is really silly, but I’ve watched it change people’s lives.”

After all, the ocean is vast, she notes, and most of the planet is covered in water. So why not dive in?

“I think there’s room under the sea for all of us,” Monique says.

The lure of mermaiding is clear from the Montreal home of Marielle Henault, which is stuffed to the gills with mermaid tails. The AquaMermaid CEO sells them to “mers” the world over.

“When you put your mermaid tail on at the beach or pool, you become a superstar,” says Henault, whose company runs mermaiding schools across Canada and the United States. “Kids and adults, everybody’s happy to see a mermaid!”

Biden administration proposes extending Title IX protections to transgender students

When mermaiding first started to catch on, most tails for sale were custom-made silicone creations that weigh up to 23 kilograms (50 pounds), cost upwards of $6,000 and take a surprising amount of time and lubricant to wrestle into. But over the past few years, the increasing availability of cheaper, lighter fabric options opened up mermaiding to the wider public.

As mermaiding went mainstream, glamorous photos of mermaids resplendent in glitzy tails began gaining traction on social media, further fuelling mer-mania. An obsession with “The Little Mermaid” is common among merfolk, and there is the anticipation of a fresh wave of mermaiding interest when a live-action reboot of the film is released next year.

Still, merfolk acknowledge their almost-utopia is occasionally rocked by stormy seas. As mermaiding’s popularity has risen, so too has the prevalence of creeps known as “merverts” and scammers who sell non-existent tails, says Kelly Hygema, creator of the Facebook group “Mermaids Beware: Scammers, Merverts, & More.”

“Being mermaids, it’s a predominantly women-dominated hobby and profession… so of course, that does attract attention from strangers on the Internet,” says Hygema, who lives on the Caribbean island of St. Thomas.

“Most of the time it’s just creepy comments, like they want to see you without the tail on or hold your breath underwater.”

Hygema advises merfolk to always have a trusted companion, or “mertender,” while performing in a tail.

WFXR meteorologist talks weather with Girl Scout campers in Roanoke Co.

“With your legs bound, you can’t really run away, so it’s important to have that set of legs there to make sure you’re OK,” she says.

Swimming in the tails takes practice. A mermaid’s mastery of the dolphin kick is key, along with equalization techniques to alleviate ear pressure underwater.

PADI, SSI and NAUI, the world’s major scuba diving certification organizations, now offer mermaid courses. There’s even a World Mermaid Championship, last held in China in 2019, which featured 70 mermaids flipping and posing in a giant glass tank before a panel of pensive judges.

Mermaid conventions (“Mercons”) are now held globally. Last month, more than 300 merfolk from across the U.S. and Canada attended the California Mermaid Convention, which was, as convention co-founder Rachel Smith described it, “a three-day ‘shell-ebration’ of everything mermaid.” (Note: the mermaid community is awash in puns.)

For most merfolk, it’s all a little tongue-in-cheek. But it’s also meaningful. Floating in the Sacramento pool where fellow attendees of the California convention had gathered, Merman Maui summed up the importance of the community this way: “I have a new family with all these people.”

“Life is so much better when you learn to have just a little bit of fun, or a lot bit of fun, because we all believe in magic at some point,” Maui says. “A lot of times, life can get pretty dull and boring. So why not just enjoy every aspect of it that you can?”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mermaids#Mermaiding#Subculture
WFXR

No injuries in Danville building fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a building on fire with a person potentially inside on Saturday night. On Saturday, June 25, units were dispatched at 9:36 p.m. to 1468 North Main Street where fire and smoke were visible from outside of a burning building, according to the department. Initial reports […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

AEP scam re-emerging in Roanoke, BBB reports

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia (BBB) wants to warn customers of a scam that has returned to the southwest and central Virginia. According to the BBB, Appalachian Power (AEP) customers, living in the Roanoke-area, have received emails from a page urging customers to act on a final notice for […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Voter guide for Virginia’s June Primary Election

(WFXR) — Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Virginia, which means voters across the Commonwealth will be selecting their party’s candidates ahead of the November General Election. In-person voting If you’re voting in-person for the primaries, polls are open in Virginia from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Look up your polling place by clicking […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Traffic checkpoints lead to 17 citations within 6 hours in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — Police spent hours inspecting hundreds of vehicles over the past few days during traffic checkpoint operations along Berry Hill Road in South Boston, leading to a total of 17 citations for various violations. The South Boston Police Department says officers conducted two separate traffic checkpoints in the 1500 block of […]
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meditation
Place
Sydney
Country
China
WFXR

VSP: Two dead following two separate crashes in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating two separate crashes that took place less than 16 hours apart in Franklin County, with each wreck resulting in the death of a 44-year-old man who was not wearing a seatbelt. According to authorities, the first crash happened at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WFXR

What you need to know about fireworks in Virginia

(WFXR) — From Fourth of July to New Year’s Eve, people across the U.S. will be celebrating with a bang, but before you light up the fireworks, the Virginia Department of Forestry has some helpful advice to keep you safe. The Legality of Fireworks If you start a wildfire with fireworks, you will be responsible […]
WFXR

Henry Co. man out $18K from govt. grant scam, BBB reports

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) reported a scam is circulating regarding a government grant scam. According to a report, a Henry County man lost $18,000 after the scammer reportedly pretended to be the man’s brother-in-law on Facebook Messenger and told him about a government grant. From there the scammer who […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

NC man arrested after deadly hit-and-run in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A North Carolina man has been taken into custody in connection with a hit-and-run that left one woman dead and another injured in Pittsylvania County last week. According to Virginia State Police, a 2004 Honda CRV had become disabled while heading west on Route 58 (South Boston Highway) on Wednesday, […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WFXR

DWR finds more fish with lesions in the Jackson River in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) confirms it has found a variety of fish with lesions on the Jackson River between Covington and Clifton Forge. The fish were collected during an electrofishing survey last week. The survey was done in response to reports from a local fishing guide that nearly […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

WFXR

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy