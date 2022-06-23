ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

This Custom Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special Costs More Than A Ford Mustang Mach 1!

By Punya Sharma
Top Speed
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a regular here (thank you!), you already know just how much we love Harley-Davidsons...

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

More Mustang Shelby GT500s Have Been Stolen From Ford's Flat Rock Plant

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 may have got a sizeable price increase for the 2022 model year, but that hasn't stopped buyers from splashing out on expensive optional equipment. For these people, paying for the full experience is justified, but not everybody feels that way. In December, Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant was hit by thieves who made off with four of the special Shelby models. You'd think such a thing would be a once-off, but reports are now emerging that five or six GT500s have again been liberated from the Michigan, Detroit facility. Fortunately, police were able to detain one suspect this time, and three of the vehicles were recovered.
FLAT ROCK, MI
CarBuzz.com

Ford Mustang GT's Rev-Matching System Has A Dangerous Consequence

There's never a dull moment in the world of the Ford Mustang. The world's most popular sports car has been having a few major ups and downs this year, with production facing numerous setbacks due to global parts shortages and the ongoing chip shortage. As Ford readies the all-new Mustang, it is still keeping the current-gen car alive by releasing tons of special editions, but a major recall in February will now be followed by another. This time, 25,032 Ford Mustangs produced between 2019 and 2020 equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 engine and manual transmissions are being recalled by the Dearborn-based manufacturer because the manual gearbox is disabling key safety features.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Ford Mustang Dark Horse Special Edition Goes To The Dark Side

Ford recently officially confirmed that the S650 Mustang (which will replace the current S550) will bring with it a six-speed manual transmission. We also know that the next Ford Mustang will launch with engines similar to those currently available for the pony car. But before the new model arrives, Ford will make the most of the outgoing generation with special editions and offers. We know this because, earlier this month, the Blue Oval reached out to fans asking them to come up with a name for its new Mustang package. Although no official comment on the subject has been made since then, CarBuzz has exclusively uncovered the winning name: Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Saarlouis Assembly Plant To Stop Making Vehicles In 2025

Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push, one that includes the automaker’s European division rolling out seven new EVs by 2024 as it aims to convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner. This transition also means that FoMoCo is looking at its current production facilities and considering a handful of changes for the future. As Ford Authority reported in January, those moves were previously rumored to include closing the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany and the Valencia Body and Assembly Plant in Spain. Now, the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant is indeed slated to stop producing vehicles in 2025, according to Automotive News.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang Mach 1#Vehicles#Harley Davidsons#Southern County Customs
MotorTrend Magazine

3.8L Jeep Wrangler JK Engine Problems

Modern automobiles are supposed to be the best representation of what we can achieve and have learned over the 100-plus years of wheels on the road. While 100,000 miles used to be the break-over point for where people would grow weary of their vehicle, these days it's not uncommon to see rigs still running the roadways with well over 250k on the clock. So, why is it that we keep hearing tales about 3.8L engine troubles on JK's with less than 100,000 miles?
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Watch The World's Fastest Production Trucks Go Drag Racing

Earlier this year, we saw the monstrous Ram TRX dethroned by the silent killer that is the Rivian R1T. Despite a mighty supercharged V8 and 702 horsepower, the all-American icon couldn't hold a candle to the 835-hp electric newcomer. The Rivian is one rapid truck, but will it be able to fend off a challenge from the latest electric truck, Ford's F-150 Lightning? Let's find out.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Camaro ZL1 Spotted Being Benchmarked By Ford

Our sister publication, Ford Authority, has spied another GM vehicle behind enemy lines. This time, Ford has a Chevy Camaro ZL1 in its possession, likely benchmarking it against its own Ford Mustang. The closest Camaro ZL1 rival in the Ford stable is the Mustang GT500. The Camaro ZL1 pulls motivation...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's 2,000-HP Van Is Quicker Than A Bugatti Chiron

The Ford Transit Supervan is a long, old, and very crazy story. That's a whole other topic for another time. But here's the Cliffs Notes: Ford puts big engine in van, takes out heavy things, makes van go real fast. This is the newest van iteration, which Ford has just shown for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Transit Supervan's ancestral home.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner takes place as two-door's new flagship model

Bentley on Tuesday announced upgraded Continental GT Mulliner coupe and GT Mulliner convertible models that will sit atop the Continental range. Scheduled to debut publicly at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Mulliner models combine performance upgrades from the Bentley Continental GT Speed with the more luxurious detailing from previous Mulliner models.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Carbs Aren’t Dead Yet! Inside Edelbrock’s VRS-4150 Carburetor

Back when aftermarket electronic fuel injection first began appearing in the marketplace, HOT ROD published a story called "Smart Squirters" in the October 1988 issue that focused on an EFI system designed by the legendary John Meaney. The story intimated that with the coming of EFI, the carburetor was as outdated as a steam-powered threshing machine. To paraphrase a line attributed to author Samuel Clemens (better known as Mark Twain), the rumors of the carburetor's demise have been greatly exaggerated. History and a century of metering improvements have proved this notion to be inaccurate. Now, well into the 21st century, the carburetor's image has been further enhanced with Edelbrock's recent introduction of a brand-new, highly refined four-barrel they call the VRS-4150. There's much to talk about, so the best thing to do is dive right into the details.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy