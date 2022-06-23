ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

García drives in go-ahead run in 8th, Marlins sweep Rockies

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ce8bs_0gK9gcI500
1 of 7

MIAMI (AP) — Avisaíl García drove in the go-ahead run on a fielder’s-choice grounder in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.

Four relievers combined to throw 4 1/3 scoreless innings for the Marlins, including Steven Okert (5-0), who pitched a scoreless eighth to pick up his second win of the series.

Garrett Cooper hit a one-out single in the eighth against Alex Colomé (2-2) and pinch-runner Luke Williams advanced to third on Jesús Aguilar’s single to right. García hit a grounder to shortstop Jose Iglesias that forced Aguilar at second, but García beat second baseman Brendan Rodgers’ relay throw and Williams scored.

Tanner Scott struck out the side in the ninth for his seventh save.

“Every win you get is big because you don’t know who’s winning or losing in the other divisions,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “With wild card spots being up for grabs, there’s a lot to play for.”

Miami’s Jon Berti had two hits and stole two bases, extending his streak of successful attempts to a club-record 21.

“Some games you’re going to score eight runs and hit three home runs but some nights you have to scratch and claw and baserunning is a big part of that,” Berti said.

Rodgers doubled twice, tripled and singled for the Rockies, who stranded 13 runners and were 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Kyle Freeland pitched seven solid innings for Colorado, yielding two runs on seven hits with two hit batters. He struck out five while throwing 107 pitches, matching the left-hander’s season high.

“I am going to do my best to keep the team in position to win a ballgame,” Freeland said.

Marlins starter Braxton Garrett was lifted after consecutive two-out singles from Ryan McMahon and José Iglesias in the fifth. Garrett allowed two runs on nine hits and one walk, striking out seven.

“It’s awesome to get a sweep, just in general when I’m on the mound,” Garrett said. “I scattered some hits there, gave up a few runs but I managed to keep us in the game. Definitely happy about that.”

Rodgers hit an RBI double and scored on Ryan McMahon’s single to give Colorado a 2-1 lead in the third before Jorge Soler’s sacrifice fly in the bottom half tied it.

Miami struck first on Miguel Rojas’ run-scoring single in the second.

ROSTER MOVE

The Marlins recalled RHP Zach Pop from Triple-A Jacksonville and placed RHP Louis Head (left shoulder impingement) on the 15-day injured list. Pop relieved Garrett and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

“I felt good, went after them and attacked them,” said Pop, who arrived in Miami three hours before the game. “I can compete and do really well in this level. It’s just a matter of trusting your stuff and trying to get better every time out there.”

CAMP OUTING

Local summer camp activities include Marlins home games. In what has become an annual custom, school-age children from different camps attended Miami’s first weekday summer game of the season. The campers’ cheers were noticeable after Marlins hits. The club has two more summer weekday games in July.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF Randall Grichuk rested after being hit on his left hand by a pitch Wednesday.

Marlins: RHP Cody Poteet (right elbow muscle) threw a 20-pitch bullpen on Wednesday.

Rockies: RHP Germán Márquez (3-5, 6.16 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series at Minnesota on Friday. The Twins will go with RHP Dylan Bundy (4-3, 5.17).

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (7-2, 1.72) will attempt to win his second consecutive start against the NL East-leading Mets in the opener of a three-game home series Friday night. RHP Taijuan Walker (5-2, 2.88) is scheduled to start for New York.

___

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Saturday afternoon

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Christian Bethancourt versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 48 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .143 batting average with a .607...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Willians Astudillo starting Saturday for Miami

Miami Marlins catcher Willians Astudillo is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Astudillo is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Mets starter Chris Bassitt. In 35 plate appearances this season, Astudillo has a .294 batting average with...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Rockies play the Twins with 1-0 series lead

Colorado Rockies (31-40, fifth in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (39-33, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (1-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -190, Rockies +163; over/under is 9 runs.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Denver, CO
State
Minnesota State
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Twins bounce back with 1-hit shutout of Rockies

Chris Archer tossed five one-hit innings and the bullpen cleaned up the final four frames without allowing hit to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 6-0 win over the Colorado Rockies Saturday night. The only hit of the night for the Rockies was a leadoff single in the top of...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Rockies starting Elehuris Montero at first base on Thursday afternoon

Colorado Rockies infielder Elehuris Montero is batting eighth in Thursday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Montero will take over first base after C.J. Cron was announced as Thursday's designated hitter and Charlie Blackmon was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Braxton Garrett, our models project Montero to score 7.4 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Tanner Scott
Person
Steven Okert
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Germán Márquez
Person
Braxton Garrett
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Kyle Freeland
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Twins prediction, odds and pick – 6/25/2022

On a night where runs were hard to come by yesterday, the Colorado Rockies and the Minnesota Twins go head-t0-head for the second time this season in this inter-league matchup! It is time to take a sneak peek at our MLB odds series, where our Rockies-Twins prediction and pick will be made for all to […] The post MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Twins prediction, odds and pick – 6/25/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Herrera’s 8th inning sac fly helps Cardinals beat Cubs 5-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iván Herrera hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning for his first career RBI and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 Saturday. Juan Yepez lined a one-out double to the left field wall off Cubs reliever Mark Leiter Jr. (1-2) in the eighth, and pinch-runner Edmundo Sosa advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring the go-ahead run on Herrera’s fly.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

958K+
Followers
463K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy