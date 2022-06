Longtime Metro East public official Herb Simmons is the new chairman of the Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners. The board approved the election of new officers for the 2022-2023 year on June 24. Illinois Commissioner Simmons is chair, Missouri Commissioner Sam Gladney is the new vice chairman; Commissioner Terry Beach from Illinois is treasurer, and Missouri Commissioner Nate Johnson is secretary of the board. The commissioners assumed their new offices immediately following the June 24 meeting.

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO