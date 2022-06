WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) released the below statement on her vote in support of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act:. “The American people want us to do something to prevent gun violence in our nation. I strongly agree, but in doing so, it was important that our effort was focused, impactful, and did not infringe upon our sacred 2nd amendment rights. This legislation meets that criteria.

