Last week, case counts had declined, but the trend had flattened out. Cases here fell slightly, but are still pretty flat overall, with different counties moving different directions. Cornell counts per person are no longer higher than any New York State county, but they remain higher than any county north of New York City. (The trend in case counts isn’t good enough for me to skip this week’s article.)

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO