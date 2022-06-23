ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HAO1-mediated oxalate metabolism promotes lung pre-metastatic niche formation by inducing neutrophil extracellular traps

By Zhicheng Zeng
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetabolic reprogramming has been shown to be involved in cancer-induced pre-metastatic niche (PMN) formation, but the underlying mechanisms have been insufficiently explored. Here, we showed that hydroxyacid oxidase 1 (HAO1), a rate-limiting enzyme of oxalate synthesis, was upregulated in the alveolar epithelial cells of mice bearing metastatic breast cancer cells at...

