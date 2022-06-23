ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Clinical outcomes of patients with multiple courses of radiosurgery for brain metastases from non-small cell lung cancer

By Won-Jae Lee
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe investigated the long-term clinical outcomes of patients who underwent multiple courses (â‰¥"‰5) of gamma knife radiosurgery (GKRS) due to recurrent brain metastases (BM) from non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Between December 2001 and July 2019, consecutive 2571 patients underwent GKRS for BM from NSCLC. Clinical and radiological outcomes were investigated...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Experimental Treatment Increases Skin Cancer Survival Rate by 25%

Experimental treatment with a protein-derived molecule reduced tumor growth and metastasis as well as increased the survival rate by 25%. A recent study published in Scientific Reports demonstrates the effectiveness of Rb4, a peptide developed by Brazilian scientists, in combating cancer growth in an animal model, particularly malignant melanoma. The peptide also has the potential to treat drug-resistant tumors.
CANCER
Nature.com

A new phase of the Cancer Moonshot to end cancer as we know it

Improved screening, novel therapies and a focus on health equity can reduce cancer mortality by 50% in the next 25 years, but these must be underpinned by an investment in basic, translational and clinical research, along with open data. On 2 February 2022, President Joe Biden announced new efforts to...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Cell#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Colorectal Cancer#Gkrs#Nsclc#Wbrt#Srs
Nature.com

Vitamin D supplementation and total cancer incidence and mortality by daily vs. infrequent large-bolus dosing strategies: a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials

Efficacy of vitamin D supplementation may vary by dosing strategies and adiposity. To address such heterogeneity, we performed a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials of vitamin D supplementation and total cancer outcomes. Methods. PubMed and Embase were searched through January 2022. Summary relative riskÂ (SRR) and 95% confidence intervalÂ (CI)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Erectile dysfunction drugs could help in the treatment of esophageal cancer

A group of drugs commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction may be able to boost the effect of chemotherapy in esophageal cancer, according to new research. This research, published today (Tuesday) in Cell Reports Medicine, found that the drugs, known as PDE5 inhibitors can reverse chemotherapy resistance by targeting cells called cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) residing in the area surrounding the tumor.
CANCER
Nature.com

These cancer cells wake up when people sleep

Researchers make ‘striking’ discovery that breast cancer cells are more likely to jump into the blood when people are resting. You have full access to this article via your institution. Cancer is at its deadliest when a tumour’s cells worm their way into the bloodstream and travel to...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Cerebral oxygenation and body mass index association with cognitive function in chronic kidney disease patients without dialysis: a longitudinal study

In chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients, the prevalence of cognitive impairment increases with CKD progression; however, longitudinal changes in cognitive performance remain controversial. Few reports have examined the association of cerebral oxygenation with cognitive function in longitudinal studies. In this study, 68 CKD patients were included. Cerebral regional oxygen saturation (rSO2) was monitored. Cognitive function was evaluated using mini-mental state examination (MMSE) score. Clinical assessments were performed at study initiation and 1Â year later. MMSE score was higher at second measurement than at study initiation (p"‰="‰0.022). Multivariable linear regression analysis showed that changes in MMSE were independently associated with changes in body mass index (BMI, standardized coefficient: 0.260) and cerebral rSO2 (standardized coefficient: 0.345). This was based on clinical factors with p"‰<"‰0.05 (changes in BMI, cerebral rSO2, and serum albumin level) and the following confounding factors: changes in estimated glomerular filtration rate, hemoglobin level, proteinuria, salt and energy intake, age, presence of diabetes mellitus, history of comorbid cerebrovascular disease, and use of renin"“angiotensin system blocker. Further studies with a larger sample size and longer observational period are needed to clarify whether maintaining BMI and cerebral oxygenation improve or prevent the deterioration of cognitive function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Research team discovers body's own anti-inflammatory substance

A team of scientists led by Professor Karsten Hiller from the Braunschweig Center for Systems Biology BRICS has discovered an endogenous, anti-inflammatory substance: mesaconic acid. This molecule could be a drug candidate that can be further developed to treat shock resulting from blood poisoning and autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)—without the known side effects of anti-inflammatory drugs currently in use.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A shared disease-associated oligodendrocyte signature among multiple CNS pathologies

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a complex neurodegenerative disease, perturbing neuronal and non-neuronal cell populations. In this study, using single-cell transcriptomics, we mapped all non-immune, non-neuronal cell populations in wild-type and AD model (5xFAD) mouse brains. We identified an oligodendrocyte state that increased in association with brain pathology, which we termed disease-associated oligodendrocytes (DOLs). In a murine model of amyloidosis, DOLs appear long after plaque accumulation, and amyloid-beta (AÎ²) alone was not sufficient to induce the DOL signature in vitro. DOLs could be identified in a mouse model of tauopathy and in other murine neurodegenerative and autoimmune inflammatory conditions, suggesting a common response to severe pathological conditions. Using quantitative spatial analysis of mouse and postmortem human brain tissues, we found that oligodendrocytes expressing a key DOL marker (SERPINA3N/SERPINA3 accordingly) are present in the cortex in areas of brain damage and are enriched near AÎ² plaques. In postmortem human brain tissue, the expression level of this marker correlated with cognitive decline. Altogether, this study uncovers a shared signature of oligodendrocytes in central nervous system pathologies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Survival of SARS-CoV-2 and bovine coronavirus on common surfaces of living environments

Aerosols or saliva containing severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) can contaminate living environments, and viruses can be indirectly transmitted. To understand the survival potential of the virus, the viral titers of bovine coronavirus (BCoV), as a model virus, and SARS-CoV-2 were measured on porous and non-porous surfaces. The amount of infectious BCoV recovered remained relatively high on non-porous substrates. However, it quickly decreased on several non-porous surfaces such as nitrile rubber. The time taken to reach the limit of detection on non-woven masks, as a porous substrate, was longer than that ofÂ non-porous substrates. On porous substrates other than non-woven masks, the amount of virus recovered quickly decreased, and then remained at a low level. Representative substrates were tested with SARS-CoV-2. The decrease in the amount of infectious virus recovered was similar to that of BCoV, although that of SARS-CoV-2 was more rapid. RNA derived from SARS-CoV-2 was also detected using real-time PCR, and it remained on surfaces much longer than infectious virus, on all substrates. Therefore, it is important to measure the viral titer to avoid the overestimation of infectious virus contamination in the environments. Our results suggest that the surface structure was not directly related to viral survivability.
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

Multidisciplinary Team Care for Lung Cancer Patients

Treating lung cancer is a team effort. It is most effective when your care and treatment plan is discussed and analyzed by knowledgeable healthcare professionals. These professionals form a group that's referred to as a lung cancer multidisciplinary team (MDT). You will most likely work with an MDT rather than...
CANCER
Nature.com

Pre-diagnosis and post-diagnosis dietary patterns and survival in women with ovarian cancer

Evidence is limited on inflammation-related dietary patterns and mortality in ovarian cancer survivors. We examined the associations between pre- and post-diagnosis dietary patterns, including change in diet from before to after diagnosis, and mortality among 1003 ovarian cancer survivors in two prospective cohort studies. Dietary pattern scores for empirical dietary inflammatory pattern (EDIP) and Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI) were calculated based on food frequency questionnaires. We used Cox proportional hazard models to calculate hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for ovarian cancer-specific and all-cause mortality.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Combination treatment may improve quality of life in kidney cancer

Patients with advanced kidney cancer who received a new combination treatment reported health-related quality of life outcomes that were either similar or improved, compared to patients who received standard first-line therapy, according to a study published in The Lancet Oncology. The findings underscore the potential for the new treatment combination...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

First-Line Treatment for Lung Cancer

When you are diagnosed with lung cancer, the preferred initial treatment is called the first-line treatment. It may also be referred to as induction therapy or primary treatment. First-line treatment is usually considered to be the best treatment for the type of cancer diagnosed. It is given first to provide the best outcome.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Inhibiting angiogenesis to treat cancer

Blood vessels are the body's essential architecture that exists in order to nurture cells with sufficient nutrients and oxygen. Angiogenesis, or the formation of new blood vessels, is of great research interest in cancer medicine. As tumors need to generate new blood vessels to grow, inhibiting angiogenesis has been suggested as a promising approach to treating cancer.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Stem Cell vs. Bone Marrow Transplant: Uses, Benefits, Side Effects and More

A bone marrow transplant is a type of stem cell transplant; sometimes, the terms are used interchangeably. These procedures are used for treating certain types of cancer or immune diseases. These transplants involve the infusion of a person’s own cells or cells donated from another person intravenously (in a vein...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy