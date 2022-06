Temperatures are moving closer to average this week, but that doesn't mean it's safe to take your pets out for a walk during the heat of the day. What you may not realize is that while the air temperature is at a comfortable 77 degrees, the asphalt can reach up to 125 degrees when in direct sunlight. This jumps to 143 degrees when the air temperature reaches 85. Thus, you can only imagine the pain that your pup must be in when a walk happens in the upper 90s or triple-digit heat. Therefore, it's always best to keep walks and jogs to the early morning and late evening hours.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO