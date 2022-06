BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drag shows are quickly becoming the top-of-the-line source of brunch entertainment, scrambling eggs with a dash of sass and serving up some home fries with high heels. The Manor Drag Brunch in Mount Vernon has become the latest hotspot for all. “We have drag brunch here every single Saturday and Sundays,” drag queen Brooklyn Heights said. The host of Saturday shows, Brooklyn Heights says it’s a space where anyone can feel free. “You don’t have to worry about are you going to be discriminated against,” Heights said. “It’s just...

