INVITATION FOR BID – STRUCTURAL REPAIRS AND UNIT UPGRADES TO 2900 PARK AVE.

The St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC) is announcing the availability of $4M of its Citywide Housing Fund to facilitate the new construction or rehabilitation of affordable or mixed-income residential housing development projects with units reserved for households with income that do not exceed 30% AMI. This NOFA only applies to developments located within HUD designated Qualified Census Tracts, targeting North St. Louis neighborhoods. “The City of St. Louis will achieve its greatest economic growth when all residents, businesses, and neighborhoods have equitable opportunities to reach their potential.” Executive Director, Neal Richardson This NOFA is being funded by The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF) allocated to SLDC and passed through the St. Louis City Community Development Administration. The application to apply for the funds will be available for download on SLDC’s website at https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/SLDC on Friday, June 17, 2022. Responses are due by 4:00 pm, Friday, July 15, 2022. SLDC is an equal opportunity employer and values diversity.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO