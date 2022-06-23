ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

INVITATION FOR BID – STRUCTURAL REPAIRS AND UNIT UPGRADES TO 2900 PARK AVE.

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Housing Authority (SLHA) seeks bids to perform the following projects: The General Scope of Work for this project will consist of, but will not be limited to, interior...

FOX2Now

A righteous steel round house is for sale in St. Peters

ST. PETERS, Mo. – To accommodate his growing family, a second-generation steel manufacturer scoured the greater St. Louis region in the early 1980s looking for the right amount of space to build a perfect home. Inspired by the symmetry of ground-level water towers, the steel man fabricated a round...
SAINT PETERS, MO
NOTICE OF FUNDING AVAILABILITY (NOFA)

The St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC) is announcing the availability of $4M of its Citywide Housing Fund to facilitate the new construction or rehabilitation of affordable or mixed-income residential housing development projects with units reserved for households with income that do not exceed 30% AMI. This NOFA only applies to developments located within HUD designated Qualified Census Tracts, targeting North St. Louis neighborhoods. “The City of St. Louis will achieve its greatest economic growth when all residents, businesses, and neighborhoods have equitable opportunities to reach their potential.” Executive Director, Neal Richardson This NOFA is being funded by The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF) allocated to SLDC and passed through the St. Louis City Community Development Administration. The application to apply for the funds will be available for download on SLDC’s website at https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/SLDC on Friday, June 17, 2022. Responses are due by 4:00 pm, Friday, July 15, 2022. SLDC is an equal opportunity employer and values diversity.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
West Newsmagazine

Monarch Fire Protection District loses preliminary injunction request

On June 9, a judge ruled against the Monarch Fire Protection District's effort for a preliminary injunction against the city of Wildwood. The fire district is attempting to construct a new fire house on property purchased at 18304 Wild Horse Creek Road. Monarch submitted an application to obtain a conditional use permit (CUP) in August 2020.
WILDWOOD, MO
The Telegraph

Cahokia airport project may support 450-plus jobs

CAHOKIA  - The St. Louis Downtown Airport is experiencing a trend continuing into this year with flight operations escalating and a new project to bring hundreds of high-tech jobs.  This project will support more than 450 high-tech aerospace manufacturing jobs by improving production safety, reliability and efficiency, improving airport businesses and increasing global competitiveness for Southwest Illinois, as well as the entire state. The project has been in the works for several years and construction is expected to begin later this year.
CAHOKIA, IL
travel2next.com

7 National Parks In Missouri

Missouri is the Cave State because it has several unique and beautiful natural wonders. Unlike state parks, however, national parks in the state place less emphasis on the natural environment. Instead, national parks in Missouri highlight and preserve important historical and cultural treasures. From the first national park dedicated to...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

First Responders will look for signs of heat illness at PRIDEFest STL

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis firefighters are ready to protect visitors to PRIDE St. Louis weekend just as dangerous heat returns to the area. Chief Dennis Jenkerson explains the warning signs of heat sickness, and explains how firefighters and medics will work to keep people healthy at the celebration of LGBTQ rights and history. Symptoms […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

The Amazing Home Tour: Inside a 1.3 million dollar new construction home in Kirkwood

Since a kid, I've always been fascinated in touring luxurious, big homes...and now that I'm an adult, that love has only grown larger. Because of this, I've decided to begin a new series here on the show called 'The Amazing Home Tour' where I'll take you all inside homes that are top of the line fancy and those that simply tell a story and let you learn more about the in's and out's.
BoardingArea

Lounge Review: Wingtips St. Louis (Priority Pass)

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

UPDATE: Pet gator caught in south STL

ST. LOUIS – A pet alligator is on the lam Sunday as its owners are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for their beloved reptile. Owner Amanda Mariee said the baby alligator, Zurich, escaped his outdoor enclosure in the 4200 block of Wyoming Street during Saturday evening’s storms.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Calls for reparations renewal at Juneteenth

The United States celebrated its first federal Juneteenth holiday earlier this week, following President Joe Biden’s June 2021 proclamation declaring the day as a holiday. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 - more than two years and a half after the Emancipation Proclamation - that enslaved persons in Galveston, Texas, were informed that they were freed and the Civil War had ended. More than 150 years later, Juneteenth was finally recognized by the federal government, although only 17 individual states formally recognize the day as a paid holiday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
krcgtv.com

St. Louis man dead after motorcycle crash on Interstate 70

A St. Louis man is dead after a crash Saturday on Interstate 70 in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states the crash happened at the 118.2-mile marker on Saturday at 8:46 am. Christopher Bailey, 47, of Columbia was driving a 2009 Ford F150 slowly, because of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

