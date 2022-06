In the pre-dawn hours of June 24, 2021, residents of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Fla., heard ominous rumblings. Within minutes, half of the 156-unit building pancaked, leaving a heaping pile of rubble and exposing the innards of the apartments in the intact tower. Shrieking sirens and flashing lights quickly engulfed the site surrounding the fallen condo.

