FDA Orders Removal of All Juul E-Cigs From U.S. Market

The FDA is allegedly getting ready to order Juul Labs Inc. to take all of its e-cigs off the market, according to sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. The company sought FDA approval for its e-cigarettes two years ago, claiming that the benefits outweighed the cons and helped people walk away from regular cigs. But since the health review began, the vaping industry has experienced an avalanche of lawsuits and high-profile problems, including Doja Cat’s recent tour cancellation because of tonsil issues she believes were related to vaping. In 2019, Juul stopped selling their fruity pods after they were accused of targeting teens. On top of all of that, the scientific community has increasingly been warning of the harmful cancer causing chemicals found in e-liquids.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO