FDA Orders Removal of All Juul E-Cigs From U.S. Market

By Bob James
 2 days ago
The FDA has said farewell to Juul product sales in the United States. Thursday morning, the Food and Drug Administration announced that Juul electronic cigarettes and vaping devices must be pulled from the market in the United States. According to KWQC, the FDA examined an application from Juul to...

Related
The New York Times

FDA Orders Juul to Stop Selling E-Cigarettes

Juul vaping products at a smoking shop in New York, Nov. 10, 2019. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times) The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday ordered Juul to stop selling e-cigarettes on the U.S. market, a profoundly damaging blow to a once-popular company whose brand was blamed for the teenage vaping crisis.
Mic

Say goodbye to Juuls, America

The FDA is allegedly getting ready to order Juul Labs Inc. to take all of its e-cigs off the market, according to sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. The company sought FDA approval for its e-cigarettes two years ago, claiming that the benefits outweighed the cons and helped people walk away from regular cigs. But since the health review began, the vaping industry has experienced an avalanche of lawsuits and high-profile problems, including Doja Cat’s recent tour cancellation because of tonsil issues she believes were related to vaping. In 2019, Juul stopped selling their fruity pods after they were accused of targeting teens. On top of all of that, the scientific community has increasingly been warning of the harmful cancer causing chemicals found in e-liquids.
The New York Times

Juul Gets Temporary Reprieve to Keep Selling Its E-Cigarettes

Menthol-flavored Juul e-cigarettes on display for sale at a store in New York, Nov. 14, 2018. (Joshua Bright/The New York Times) A federal appeals court Friday granted a temporary reprieve to Juul Labs that will allow it to keep its e-cigarettes on the market, pending further court review of a decision just a day earlier by the Food and Drug Administration to ban sales of the company’s products.
hotnewhiphop.com

FDA Announces Ban Of Juul E-Cigarettes From U.S. Market

Electronic cigarette company Juul will no longer sell its products on store shelves. The United States Food and Drug Administration officially issued "marketing denial orders" to Juul Labs, Inc. this Thursday, meaning that U.S. retailers must remove all current stock and are prohibited from selling Juul products. Rumors of the shutdown were spreading as early as Wednesday.
CNET

FDA Ban on Juul E-Cigarettes Gets Put On Hold for Now

Juul Labs can continue selling its e-cigarettes for the time being, after a federal appeals court on Friday issued a temporary stay on a ban by the US Food and Drug Administration. On Thursday, the FDA ordered Juul to stop selling and distributing its vape pens and flavored pods. The...
TODAY.com

FDA orders all Juul e-cigarette products be taken off the market

The Food and Drug Administration officially denied market authorization for e-cigarette products from Juul Labs Inc. on Thursday. The decision means Juul will no longer be able to sell or distribute any of its products in the U.S. “Today’s action is further progress on the FDA’s commitment to ensuring that...
morningbrew.com

The FDA banned Juul from selling its products in the US

Vape nation is at risk of becoming a failed state. On Thursday, the FDA ordered Juul to stop selling its e-cigs in the US. The FDA’s decision, which is not very dank of them, followed a nearly two-year review of Juul’s products and is the regulator’s most severe move to crack down on vaping yet. The investigation found that Juul’s benefit as a lower-risk alternative to cigarettes for adult smokers does not outweigh its part in the teen vaping epidemic. According to FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf, products like Juul’s “played a disproportionate role in the rise in youth vaping.”
Health
Politics
FDA
