San Diego, CA

‘Business roommates’ may be the way forward for small businesses

By Bree Steffen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — The unique masks hanging in Voodoo Child Brewing Company are some of Jake Deardorff’s favorite things about his tasting room. “The Voodoo culture is comprised of a lot of different cultures and different superstitions,” Deardorff said. “They’re from all over the world: New Zealand, Africa,...

eccalifornian.com

Housing study: Vacancies diminishing as rents increase

In a recent study from the Southern California Rental Housing Association Spring 2022 Vacancy and Rental Rate Study showed a dramatic decline in the vacancy rate, dropping from 2.91% in Spring 2021 to 1.25% in Spring 2022. The city of San Diego vacancy rate decreased from 3.3% to less than one percent (0.92) percent, numbers not seen in 22 years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Celebrities, giant chickens, and history in Carlsbad!

Did you know the historic 1914 Twin Inns restaurant in Carlsbad hosted a variety of celebrities over the years? (Including Groucho Marx, who took the occasion to promote his latest movie Duck Soup.) Did you know the restaurant’s big plaster chickens along Highway 101 were featured in National Geographic Magazine?...
CARLSBAD, CA
Channelocity

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Chula Vista--would you live here?

(Unwind/Shutterstock Images) Chula Vista is a major city located in California. This bolstering place is adjacent to San Diego. Chula Vista is the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh-largest city in Southern California, the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th-largest city in the United States. The population was 275,487 as of the 2020 census, up from 243,916 as of the 2010 census.
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego Business Journal

San Diego Apartment Rents Soaring

Monthly apartment rents in San Diego have shot up by 20.3% over the past year with more hikes likely, although the pace of the increases may slow, according to Apartment List, an online listing services. “This isn’t something that’s necessarily unique to San Diego right now. We are seeing really...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego's Stone Brewing sells to Sapporo

SAN DIEGO — Stone Brewing, San Diego County's largest brewing company, has been acquired by Japanese beer giant Sapporo's United States branch, it was announced today, June 24. "This is the right next chapter for Stone Brewing,'' said Greg Koch, co-founder and executive chairman of Stone Brewing. "For 26...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Single-Room Occupancy Hotel 330 Mar Vista Drive

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Vista Civic Center located at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, on July 5, 2022, at 6:00 PM, to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matter:
Jimi Hendrix
socalTech.com

San Diego To Deploy Eight Microgrids

The City of San Diego is deploying eight "microgrids", individual power generating sites located at recreation centers, fire stations, and police stations, according to renewable energy contractor Industria Power. According to Industria Power, it is building eight microgrids for the City of San Diego, which are scheduled to be installed by December 2022. The microgrids are being built via Gridscape Solutions, which hired Industria Power as the general contractor as part of a California Energy Commission (CEC) Advanced Emergency Microgrid grant. Financial details of the deal were not announced. The microgrids--which can operate independently if the grid goes down--will be deployed in three recreation centers, two fire stations, and three police stations, and include 930 kW of solar photovoltaic systems, 2175 MWh of battery storage, and multiple electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
articlessubmissionservice.com

What to Look for in a Dentist Before You Make a Decision

Meta description: Find a clinic that fits your needs. Our trusted dental express at San Diego clinics offers superb service at economical prices. We’ll handle everything for you. There is a slew of factors to consider before settling on a new dentist. One of the most important things to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

A Huge Houseplant Exhibition Will Soon Sprout

MONSTERA, POTHOS, FERNS, OH MY: Leafy wonders that live, grow, and thrive inside your home? You may have a few pretty pots on the shelf, a basket by the front door, and an elaborate terrarium on the table. Many of us count Fiddle Leaf Figs among our friends, and Snake Plants? Those upright stunners do add an air of spiky spectacularness to many of our spaces. Whatever plants you dote upon, you've surely seen the ancient act of caring for domestic flora on the rise in the last few years, with several bestselling books, instructive videos, and stylish sites dedicated to turning formerly leafless abodes into gloriously green fantasias.
ENCINITAS, CA
Eater

LA’s Smoked Meat Superstar Heritage Barbecue Bringing Restaurant and Brewery to Oceanside

A Michelin-recognized restaurant known as one of the leaders of the burgeoning Los Angeles barbecue scene is heading to Oceanside. After operating as a wildly successful pop-up at regional Southern California breweries, Heritage Barbecue established its first restaurant in San Juan Capistrano in 2020, which was named one of “America’s Best New BBQ Spots” by Food & Wine Magazine and earned Bib Gourmand status in the 2021 Michelin Guide.
OCEANSIDE, CA
visitcarlsbad.com

Sustainable Vitamin Sea at the Carlsbad Aquafarm

If you’re from the village by the sea, aquatic life is a part of your every day. From entertainment to relaxation, being near the water is a coastal perk that many travel miles and miles to experience. Even so, what’s beneath the water is a part of coastal living that many never even think about. Water sports, surfing, and sunbathing are all fun activities that get us splashing around. But what’s underneath the surface and why does it matter?
Bakersfield Californian

An eclectic visit to San Diego

You could spend years in San Diego and still not indulge in every experience that makes up America's Finest City. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say there are hundreds of places worth your time and attention, whether you're looking for a family-friendly visit with children, time with friends along some 70 miles of coastline, fine dining, sports or shopping.
SAN DIEGO, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Seeing superstars Santana & Earth, Wind & Fire in San Diego

On Friday, June 17th, the mega-collaborative spirit of music again took centerstage during one of San Diego’s biggest outdoor parties of the year. The superpower performers — Earth, Wind & Fire and Carlos Santana — shared the same stage at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater on a beautiful sunny California day. The setup is something all music-lovers should see at least once in their life (because, you never know when these two musical masters might collaborate like this again!!).
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

WaterSmart Landscape makeover winners

ENCINITAS —Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s Board of Directors honored at its June 22 meeting Mike and Cathy Godfrey as OMWD’s winner of the 2022 WaterSmart Landscape Contest. “Maximizing water efficiency outdoors is especially important as drought conditions remain in effect across the state,” said OMWD Board Director...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

