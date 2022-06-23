ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

At 87, this Texan just earned her fifth college degree

By Laura Rice
texasstandard.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEloisa Tamez grew up on a farm in South Texas. Her village was so small that she had to be bused to nearby San Benito for high school. But they did have an elementary school. “That was built on land that had been donated by some of my ancestors … so...

www.texasstandard.org

Comments / 0

Related
cw39.com

Texas Children’s Hospital ranks as the best children’s hospital for cardiology, heart surgery in the nation

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new report from U.S. News has ranked Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston as the Best Children’s Hospital for Cardiology and Heart Surgery in the U.S. Officials from U.S. News say they compared 50 different centers across the nation and looked at metrics like survival after complex heart surgery, specialized staff, services, technologies and commitment to best practices.
TEXAS STATE
thepostnewspaper.net

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Arrives to Texas City

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall is on its way to Galveston County. We’d love to see you and engage in honoring our fallen warriors, together. The motorcade, which begins this Tuesday morning to accompany the wall for her visit, will convene at no later than 11:15am at Cabela’s on I-45 South. The motorcade includes Texas City Police Department, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Hitchcock Police Department, Blue Knights, Legion Riders, VFW riders, CVMA members and many other motorcycle groups will be represented by riders, Grand Marshall (World War II Veteran Eddie Janak), Texas City Commissioner Jami Clark, Vietnam Veterans, and the AVTT Wall will be driven in by Wes Shivers.
TEXAS CITY, TX
forwardtimes.com

Local Black Family-Owned Restaurant Awards Ten Local High School Graduates with $10,000 in Scholarships

For the past four years, Burns Original Bar-B-Que has awarded recent high school graduates in the Greater Houston area with scholarships to further their educational goals. As the Burns family prepares to celebrate 50 years in business, they proudly honored students who will be headed to college in Fall 2022. With over 90 applicants, the team carefully selected the top 10 choices that fit the established criteria.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Texas Supreme Court: $30 billion bullet train project has authority to seize land

DALLAS — A divided Texas Supreme Court has given the proposed high-speed bullet train between Dallas and Houston renewed life, at least on paper. In a 5-3 decision, the court ruled Texas Central — the Dallas company planning to build the railway — has eminent domain authority. The ruling comes a little more than a week after opponents of the controversial project thought it was dead after Texas Central's CEO resigned, leaving the company without any top management.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forensic Nursing#College Degree#Forensic Science#Nursing School#Education#Texan
defendernetwork.com

Texas ‘trigger law’ coming into effect. Here’s how it works

In a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 opinion that established the constitutional right to an abortion. The court’s conservative majority said the right to end a pregnancy should be an issue instead decided by state legislatures. “The Constitution does not prohibit...
TEXAS STATE
thepostnewspaper.net

David Wyatt announces an addition to his staff

Wyatt Real Estate is happy to announce the addition of Jeanie Wyatt to its family. To gain the services of Jeanie and the rest of Texas City’s oldest real estate company, contact them at 409-945-4424 or visit them at www.wyattrealestate.com.
TEXAS CITY, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas

Our 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas is a helpful guide in showcasing the best places to find high-quality Seafood in the wonderful city of Houston, Texas. Whether it’s a quick fix for some great clam chowder or some fried shrimp or you are looking for a relaxing and beautiful atmosphere and to bring a friend or the entire family, we have some great picks to choose from below. From fried finger foods to extraordinary seafood dishes, let us help you find the 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Fort Bend County family sues Texas Children’s Hospital

A Fort Bend County family is suing one of the region’s hospitals, asserting doctors accidentally performed a vasectomy on their 4-year-old son. Attorneys for Sugar Land couple Josh and Krystal Brod filed a lawsuit in Harris County district court against Texas Children’s Hospital and a doctor there, seeking between $250,000 and $1 million in damages on behalf of a minor child, according to court filings.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Mayor Turner’s statement on Texas Supreme Court ruling on Texas Central Railroad

Please attribute the following statement to Mayor Sylvester Turner. “I support the Texas Supreme Court ruling that the Texas Central high-speed rail project has eminent domain authority under Texas law. I hope the decision will revive interest in the project and incentivize investors to move forward in financing and building the Houston to Dallas bullet train.
HOUSTON, TX
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Swanstrom working to repair Houston NPK damage

Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star Justin Swanstrom may not be able to compete in the Invitational. He was involved in an accident on Friday at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown, Texas. His crew is attempting to fix it. He tagged the wall that caused front-end damage. “We are trying...
BAYTOWN, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming to the Sugar Land, Missouri City area

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
cw39.com

Best Soul Food in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) If you want good soul food in Houston, there are many options to choose from. Sure, there are several options for soul food in Houston on the south side and the north and west side. ReMo’s Cafe BBQ / Soulfood) Cheapest options include. Houston Soul Food This...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy