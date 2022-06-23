Human remains found in Penn Hills identified as woman missing since 2019

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County police have identified the human remains found in Penn Hills as Stacy Childs, who has been missing since 2019.

“I want to know who did it. I want to know why you did it,” Childs’ daughter, Edesha Terry, told Channel 11.

Terry wants answers about how her mother’s body ended up in a wooded area off of a desolate road in Penn Hills.

“Police said that her death is suspicious. I want to look into it, and I don’t want this to be swept under the rug,” Terry said.

Childs had been missing since 2019, and Channel 11 had reported when police put out alerts about her disappearance.

Then, in October 2021, detectives found human remains. Months ago, Terry said she had to submit a DNA swab to investigators so they could try to figure out if the body was Childs’. A few weeks ago, it came back as a positive identification.

Terry remembers when she got that news.

“I was bawling. My mind space wasn’t all there,” Terry said.

County investigators say they’re working to determine how Childs died. Until then, Terry is focusing on the things she’ll remember about her mom.

“Probably her smile. How she always used to find positivity in everything,” she added.

The family is now planning for Childs’ funeral. If you’d like to donate, you can follow this link.

