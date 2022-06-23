ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Bellator 282 predictions: Who's picking Johnny Eblen to take title from Gegard Mousasi?

By Matt Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHVvU_0gK9SZRg00

Mousasi

vs.

Eblen

Higo

vs.

Sabatello

Barzola

vs.

Magomedov

Kayne

vs.

Ward

Bellator returns to Connecticut this week with the middleweight title on the line at the top of the bill.

Bellator 282 takes place Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (49-7-2 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) takes on unbeaten challenger Johnny Eblen (11-0 MMA, 7-0 BMMA). Mousasi is a -250 favorite at Tipico Sportsbook, and only one of our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers is picking against him.

In the co-feature, Leandro Higo (21-5 MMA, 4-3 BMMA) takes on Danny Sabatello (12-1 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) in a quarterfinal fight in the bantamweight grand prix. Sabatello is the biggest favorite on the main card at -600 and is one of two unanimous picks.

Also on the main card, Enrique Barzola (18-5-2 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) meets Magomed Magomedov (18-2 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) in another quarterfinal bantamweight tournament bout. Magomedov is a slight favorite at -155 and has a 7-4 lead in the picks in the only contentious fight among our staff members.

And to open the main card, Kassius Kayne (12-7 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) is a +210 underdog against -280 favorite Brennan Ward (15-6 MMA, 10-6 BMMA). Ward is our other unanimous pick at 11-0.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Mousassi (82 percent), Sabatello (76 percent), Magomedov (83 percent) and Ward (87 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz responds after Dana White highlights the fact that he’s only won one fight in the past six years

Nate Diaz has responded to UFC president Dana White noting that he’s only won one fight in the last five or six years. As time goes on, it seems less and less likely that Nate Diaz will actually fight again for the UFC. The back and forth between the two parties has been well documented and as we look ahead to the future, it’s difficult to see any kind of definitive resolution taking place.
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

Ouch: Champions Forced To Vacate Titles Due To Injury, New Champions Crowned

History has been made, twice! There are a lot of titles under the WWE banner but some of them are not the most well known. With so many wrestlers spread across so many shows, it is not easy to build up every championship there is. This time though, some of the titles had to be vacated due to an injury, but now we have some new champions to keep the titles going.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather reportedly in discussions for potential rematch

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor may share the boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather again soon. According to a report from FightHype, there are discussions ongoing for a rematch between the two megastars. The report comes following McGregor putting up an intriguing post on Instagram earlier today. The post showed a shot of their first fight, with a simple caption.
UFC
Outsider.com

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Is Still Waiting for Her $560K in Winnings

During this season of super champions, “Jeopardy!” legend Mattea Roach won an astonishing 23 consecutive games and bagged $560,983. She earned the fifth-longest streak for consecutive wins in “Jeopardy!” history. And Roach became fifth on the list for highest regular-season winnings. After winning her first few games, the 23-year-old Canadian tutor revealed that her student loans could officially be paid off with her earnings.
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enrique Barzola
Person
Leandro Higo
Person
Brennan Ward
Person
Gegard Mousasi
Person
Magomed Magomedov
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ClutchPoints

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s strong message on Cain Velasquez sitting in jail for trying to kill molester

The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Sabatello Barzola#Mohegan Sun Arena#Showtime#Pdf#Mma
bjpenndotcom

Undefeated MMA fighter Sharaputdin Magomedov under investigation after stomping a man over public affection (Video)

MMA prospect Sharaputdin Magomedov is under investigation after assaulting a man in an incident earlier this year. There are plenty of exciting stars out there in the world of mixed martial arts just waiting to break out into the limelight. Many are spread across the entire globe but in recent years, we’ve seen a real emergence of talent from the region of Dagestan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Ringer

The Sasha Banks of It All, Randy Orton’s Injury, and Really, Really Big MJF News

The newly engaged Rosenberg is joined by SGG and Dip to talk about all sorts of news in the world of professional wrestling. On today’s episode, the guys discuss the ongoing investigation into Vince McMahon (11:38), Sasha Banks’s tenuous future with WWE, and whether AEW should try to go after her (22:18). The guys also talk about the death of referee Tim White, Randy Orton’s injury and its impact on his future, and more.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Mackenzie Dern interested in interim title fight with Weili Zhang: “That would be a great fight”

If Carla Esparza isn’t interested in fighting Weili Zhang, Mackenzie Dern would love to. ‘Magnum’ is fresh off a victory over Joanna Jędrzejczyk earlier this month at UFC 275. Following the knockout win, Zhang called for a fight with the champion later this year. While Dana White confirmed that he will make the fight, Esparza later said the challenger will go on her timeline.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Shavkat Rakhmonov submits Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 57

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 57 event was co-headlined by a key welterweight bout featuring Neil Magny taking on Shavkat Rakhmonov. Magny (26-9 MMA) had entered the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a split decision win over Max Griffin. The welterweight veteran had gone 5-1 over his past six Octagon appearances overall.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Injured WWE Superstar Teases Winning Money In The Bank

Former “WWE SmackDown” and “WWE Raw” Women’s Champion Bayley has teased the possibility of winning the Money In The Bank ladder match on social media this week. Bayley is currently on the shelf, and has been for almost a year dealing with a torn ACL which she suffered in July 2021 during training at the WWE Performance Center. Since that point, fans have been eagerly awaiting her return to the company, and that is something she has teased a couple of times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy