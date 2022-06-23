Bellator 282 ceremonial faceoffs video: Main eventers stay respectful after Danny Sabatello and Leandro Higo mouth off

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – The Bellator 282 ceremonial faceoffs took place Thursday outside Mohegan Sun Arena box office where MMA Junkie reported live.

Among those partaking in the ceremonial event was champion Gegard Mousasi (49-7-2 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) and challenger Johnny Eblen (11-0 MMA, 7-0 BMMA), who will fight in the main event Friday at the same casino.

Also on the card, heated rivals and grand prix quarterfinal opponents Leandro Higo (21-5 MMA, 4-3 BMMA) and Danny Sabatello (12-1 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) locked eyes and pressed faces as the theme of trash talk boiled over into their faceoff. Their fellow tournament participants Enrique Barzola (18-5-2 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) and Magomed Magomedov (18-2 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) kept their hands to themself, though words were exchanged.

None of these were as heated as Sabah Homasi (16-10 MMA, 5-4 BMMA) and Maycon Mendonca (11-5 MMA, 0-1 BMMA), however who were restrained after a physical altercation on stage – then were separated backstage, too.

Also on the card, former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano (11-4 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) squared off with Pam Sorenson (9-4 MMA, 1-1 BMMA).

Check out the full Bellator 282 ceremonial faceoffs in the video above.