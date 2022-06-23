ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong, Patriots Linemen Team Up for ‘Big’ Camp

By Mike D'Abate
 2 days ago

New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise, Jr, along with his brothers and a host of current and ex-Dallas Cowboys, are set to host their fourth annual ‘Big Man Camp’ on Saturday in Lancaster, Texas

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong is collaborating with New England Patriots’ defender Deatrich Wise, Jr. to help give a platform to aspiring young offensive and defensive linemen.

Wise, along with his brothers Daniel (Washington Commanders defensive tackle) and Solomon (linebacker for the Philadelphia Stars the USFL) as well as a host of current and ex NFL linemen, are set to host their fourth annual ‘Big Man Camp’ on Saturday in Lancaster. Armstrong, as well as a number of ex-Cowboys linemen, are set to play notable roles in the day's events.

The camp offers both offensive and defensive line athletes from grades 7-12, the opportunity to develop their techniques, as well as their physical and psychological character. Players will have the opportunity to learn from the best football coaches and athletes in the NFL and college to help them take their game to the next level. Campers will also receive recruiting advice and college scholarship tips from National Recruiting Service (‘Playing for Envelopes’) and from pro players.

"There's a lot of camps for skill positions, but not as many for young linemen who want to work on their craft. Having this camp is my way of not only giving back but also providing an opportunity for kids to work on fundamentals and techniques in every aspect of the game," said Wise, who played at Hebron High School in Carrollton before becoming a standout at the University of Arkansas.

Wise will be joined by current Patriots teammate, linebacker Matthew Judon, as well as ex-Pats offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle.

In addition to the camp’s New England flavor, Texas hospitality will be provided by current and ex members of the Cowboys offensive and defensive lines — the most notable of which being Armstrong, who will help to serve as one of the camp’s hosts. The starting spot on Dallas’ right side at defensive end may be Armtrong’s for the taking . Fresh off signing a two-year, $13 million extension this spring, it appears that Dallas has high hopes for the Kansas product. In 2021, Armstrong appeared in 13 games, combining for 37 tackles, while earning five sacks, one pass defensed, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick. Armstrong’s versatility seemingly makes him the frontrunner to start along with DeMarcus Lawrence heading into 2022. Lawrence, himself, has been a past participant in Wise’s camp.

Armstrong will be joined by former Cowboys defensive ends Jason Hatcher and Shaun Smith, as well as ex-Dallas offensive lineman Dustin Stanton. Hatcher spent eight of his 10 NFL seasons with the Cowboys — appearing in 119 games, and compiling 209 combined tackles, 27 sacks, and five forced fumbles.

Registration for the Wise Big Man Camp is free. Pre-registration is required. Any interested athletes may register online at www.wisebigmancamp.com or find additional info on Twitter by searching the hashtag #BIGMENNEEDLOVETOO.

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM-2:00 PM

Location: Lancaster High School, Beverly D. Humphrey Tiger Stadium; 200 E. Wintergreen, Lancaster, TX 75146.

