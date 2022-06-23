ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Sabah Homasi, Maycon Mendonca restrained after physical altercation at Bellator 282 faceoffs

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Things got a little bit spicy at the Bellator 282 ceremonial faceoffs Thursday outside the Mohegan Sun box office.

While Leandro Higo and Danny Sabatello stole the show with trash talk leading up to weigh-ins, Sabah Homasi (16-10 MMA, 5-4 BMMA) and Maycon Mendonca (11-5 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) were the focal point during them. The two engaged in a physical altercation during their faceoff, and that continued behind the curtain out of the view of cameras.

After they mouthed off and Homasi shoved Mendonca, the two continued to jaw. Homasi hurled Portuguese insults at Mendonca and the two were separated both onstage and off-stage in the casino foyer by Bellator fight operations personnel.

While there may have been bad blood behind the scenes, there was no feud in the public eye or on social media leading up to the faceoff. Homasi has a history of explosive and physical altercations, most memorably two with Paul Daley in 2020.

Bellator 282 takes place Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena with the main card airing on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bellator 282 results: Cat Zingano overcomes injury and point deduction to win decision over Pam Sorenson

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Cat Zingano is still unbeaten in Bellator. At Bellator 282, Zingano (12-4 MMA, 3-0 BMMA) defeated Pam Sorensonf (9-5 MMA, 1-2 BMMA) via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-27, 29-27) and potentially secured her position as the next title challenger for Cris Cyborg. The event took place Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena, with Zingano vs. Sorenson on the back half of the prelims.
UFC
