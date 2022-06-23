Regulators give final OK to Reno-Sparks' first new casino in 20 years

RENO, Nev. (AP) — State regulators have approved a gambling license for the first newly constructed casino in the Reno-Sparks area in 25 years. The Nevada Gaming Commission voted Thursday to approve the license sought by Las Vegas-based Olympia Gaming for the Legends Bay Casino. The $120 million, 80,000-square-foot casino is scheduled to open before the end of the summer at the Legends at Sparks Marina shopping mall along I-80 just east of Reno. It will include a sportsbook operated by Circa Sports, table games, slot machines, video poker and multiple restaurants. Company officials say the sportsbook will be the largest in northern Nevada.
Education leaders are worried about what the state of the economy portends for educators who are struggling to afford housing at a time when schools are struggling to recruit and retain them.
The post Nevada teachers feel priced out of homeownership, living alone appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Forward-thinking recreationists in the Lake Tahoe and Lost Sierra regions are resurrecting historic dirt routes forgotten by time to reconnect our communities. For as long as organisms have roamed earth, there have been trails—pathways connecting one point to another for animals to find food, water and shelter. As human...
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A Tahoe City staple, the Boatworks is being completely reimagined, as the owners announce changes for Boatworks Mall and the Inn at Boatworks. The Inn at Boatworks was built in 1958 and the Mall was built in 1978, long before environmental regulations worked to make sure construction protected Lake Tahoe. For many years it served as a boatyard, hence the name.
NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a press release from Incline Village Crystal Bay in North Lake Tahoe, Incline Village will be using drones instead of pyrotechnic fireworks this year at their Fourth of July show. According to the press release, Incline Village Crystal Bay prioritizes environmental stewardship with an innovative family friendly […]
Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Virginia & Truckee Railroad at the Great Western Steam Up, July 1-4 in Carson City at the Nevada State Railroad Museum. This event will be the largest reunion of existing Virginia & Truckee locomotives assembled in over 75 years. More than...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A restaurant on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe was evacuated Sunday after a fire started in the business.
The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District says crews quickly extinguished a fire at T’s Mesquite Rotisserie, located on the 900 block of Tahoe Boulevard in Incline Village.
Local law enforcement evacuated the entire building, and firefighters were able to contain the flames to the area where the fire started. No injuries were reported.
Incline Village is on the northeast shore of Lake Tahoe, roughly 30 miles southwest of Reno.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Staff at the Carson City Humane Society shelter say for the past three months they’ve seen an increase in the number of dogs and cats being dropped off at the door. Some owners say it’s due to inflated living prices and others are letting go...
Sailors both novice and pro have long been attracted to North America’s largest alpine lake, where they are treated to a unique boating experience only Tahoe can provide. On a typical warm summer day at Tahoe, a stiff breeze kicks up in the mid-afternoon, sending wind-swept waves tumbling across the lake’s shimmering blue expanse. While such conditions may not be good for wakeboarders in search of glassy water, sailing aficionados are in heaven.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Agriculture Animal Disease Laboratory announced it had confirmed two cases of rabies in bats in the state: one in Clark County, and one in Douglas County. The NDA said they usually confirm between 10 and 20 cases of bat rabies each...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Power was restored Friday afternoon to about 2,500 customers. Liberty Utilities announced at about 12:45 p.m. that power had been restored and no customers should be experiencing outages. Original post. SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A power outage is affecting thousands of customers in...
A Nevada Republican Party leader, who signed illegitimate electoral certificates in an attempt to certify the state’s six electoral votes for former President Donald Trump, has won his race to become his county’s top elections official.
The California Highway Patrol is reminding tourists and residents to be aware of their surroundings after an "extremely aggressive" and very hungry bear entered an Airbnb residence looking for food. "Good reminder to all who live up here and all that come to play up here, you are in Bear...
Genoa, Nev. — A celebration of Bob Cook’s life was conducted Saturday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center. Bob played a big part in getting the senior center built in addition to serving on many volunteer boards. On Sunday, David and Kathi Hussman had some folks...
On Tuesday, the Truckee-Carson Irrigation District held a special meeting to discuss and re-evaluate the 2022 Water Supply. Board members agreed to raise the allocation from 70% to 85%. “The run-off has outperformed our expectations,” said Rusty Jardine, who is completing his last week at the district prior to retiring. He will be replaced by Ben Shawcroft who has served Churchill County as the Civil Deputy District Attorney.
It’s no secret the Fourth of July is the busiest weekend of the year in Lake Tahoe. It’s the pinnacle of tourism up here, a weekend when visitors flock to the cooler mountain air, hotels are booked, beaches are packed and come night, the booms of fireworks echo across the basin.
Impression management is a valuable skill, and most people try to use it to their advantage. New research shows how the false front that people high in Machiavellianism put on can lead others to believe they're sincere. Learning how their opportunism drives their behavior can help you resist manipulators. The...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue knocked down a brush fire in Cold Springs. It happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, near Mud Springs Road. Firefighters were able to keep it to just over an acre. There were no reported injuries or damage to any structures.
Comments / 0