Santa Fe Trail and the Hispano capitalistas

In 1821, the Santa Fe Trail was opened as a commercial route between Missouri and New Mexico. Hispano and American entrepreneurs were ready and able to make the Santa Fe Trail a two-way international trade route and a conduit for cultural exchange between the two nations.

Dr. Gene T. Chávez will present a dynamic interactive discussion about the role of New Mexico's "Hispano capitalistas"