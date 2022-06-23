ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe Trail and the Hispano capitalistas

 5 days ago
In 1821, the Santa Fe Trail was opened as a commercial route between Missouri and New Mexico. Hispano and American entrepreneurs were ready and able to make the Santa Fe Trail a two-way international trade route and a conduit for cultural exchange between the two nations.

Historian-in-Residence at the Kansas City Museum and Board of Trustees member at Wyandotte County Historical Society and Museum, Dr. Gene T. Chávez will present a dynamic interactive discussion about the role of New Mexico’s “Hispano capitalistas” at 2pm on Saturday, June 25th at the Wyandotte County Museum. This program is sponsored by the Wyandotte County Historical Society and is free and open to the public.

Kansas City, abbreviated as "KCK", is the third-largest city in the State of Kansas, the county seat of Wyandotte County, and the third-largest city of the Kansas City metropolitan area.

