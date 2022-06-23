Randall Herbert Powell

UP: To those who participated in the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s annual Day of Action. There were 23 teams of volunteers from organizations and civic groups working at 18 sites — approximately 275 volunteers. Some of those volunteers got competitive, as was the case during the Battle of the Banks, in which more than $15,000 in food products was packed up to be distributed here in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Local people helping local people. Certainly in a community like ours, it doesn’t get much better than that. Thank you, folks, for your day of service.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO