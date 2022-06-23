ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belpre, OH

Randall Herbert Powell

By Editorials
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandall Herbert Powell, 80, of Belpre, died June 15,...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jerry P. Jones

Jerry P. Jones, 74, of Parkersburg, passed away June 26, 2022, at his residence under the loving care of his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Lawrence “Keith” Bays Jr.

Lawrence “Keith” Bays Jr., 38, of Vincent, Ohio, left this world unexpectedly, June 20, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday July 2, 2022, Lighthouse Baptist Church, 8135 State Route 339, Vincent. Visitation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
VINCENT, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

David Franklin “Frank” Douglas Sr.

David Franklin “Frank” Douglas Sr., 80, of Parkersburg, passed away June 25, 2022, at his residence. Graveside service, 1 p .m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Orlando Cemetery, Orlando, W.Va., with Pastor William “Delmas” Singleton officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to have served the Douglas family.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Charles E. Smarr

Charles E. Smarr, 96, of Walker died June 24, 2022, at the Camden-Clark Medical Center. Funeral services will be Thursday 11 a.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with brother-in-law Pastor Rufus Hoalcraft officiating. Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery in Ritchie County, WV. Visitation will be held Wednesday 6-8...
WALKER, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Edward Tim Kelly

Edward Tim Kelly, 75, of Harrisville, WV, passed away at home surrounded by his family June 26, 2022. Edward donated his body to science to the WVU Human Gift Registry. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St., Parkersburg is honored to serve the Kelly family.
HARRISVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mattie Kathleen McClung

Mattie Kathleen McClung, 84, of Chesterfield and Parkersburg, West Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 10, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday 1 p.m. at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Inurnment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery North.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ronald (Ron) K. Nickoson

Ronald (Ron) K. Nickoson, 79, met his Savior on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on March 11, 1943, and was the son of Ross Nickoson and Josephine Kelley Nickoson. He met Bonnie Wines at the age of 14 and they were married...
COOLVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Carol B. Hill

Carol B. Hill, 69, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022. According to her wishes, she will be cremated with no services to be held at this time. Hadley Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
COOLVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Michael Ray Sandy

Michael Ray Sandy, 65, of Belleville, died June 24, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born at home in Belleville, WV, on Jan. 18, 1957, and was the son of the late Harold Ray and Mary Wildman Sandy. He retired from I.E. DuPont as a chemical operator...
BELLEVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Commission discusses Pond Creek waterline

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission said it would needs over $5 million to finish a waterline project in the Pond Creek area that would serve over 80 customers. County officials have been looking at options to try to get waterlines extended to those people. Earlier this year the commission met with representatives with Lubeck Public Service District and Mineral Wells PSD to see if something could be done.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

UP: To those who participated in the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s annual Day of Action. There were 23 teams of volunteers from organizations and civic groups working at 18 sites — approximately 275 volunteers. Some of those volunteers got competitive, as was the case during the Battle of the Banks, in which more than $15,000 in food products was packed up to be distributed here in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Local people helping local people. Certainly in a community like ours, it doesn’t get much better than that. Thank you, folks, for your day of service.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Thank you for supporting Reds baseball camp

I want to officially thank everyone who contributed to the overwhelming success, and good old fashioned fun that was generated at last week’s 29th annual Cincinnati Reds Legends Youth Baseball/Softball Camp held at Vienna Rec Fields. The atmosphere was electric, and the fun and memories that were experienced by...
CINCINNATI, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Williamstown’s Sauro wins at U18 Mountain Running Cup in Italy

SALUZZO, Italy –Alyssa Sauro’s world-class speed was fully realized on Sunday, as the Williamstown High distance runner came away victorious during the International U18 Mountain Running Cup. The field featured dozens of runners from around the world, as Sauro outran all of them to claim the win in 18:03. In the months leading up to the race through Saluzzo, Italy’s tricky terrain, Sauro and her coaches prepared by having her run in places with steep inclines to simulate the mountainous setting. In total, the 3.35 kilometer race (which comes out to 2.7 miles for any Americans keeping track, saw Sauro pushed to her absolute limit. Still, she got the job done.
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV

