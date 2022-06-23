ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullard, TX

Bullard cancels July 4 event

 2 days ago

BULLARD – The City of Bullard canceled its July 4 “Blast Over Bullard” event on Thursday, citing Cherokee County’s burn ban and...

City of Whitehouse implements voluntary irrigation reduction schedule

WHITEHOUSE — The city of Whitehouse has released a schedule for voluntary irrigation reduction, which will go into effect immediately, according to our news partner KETK. “Like all retail water providers in Texas, the City of Whitehouse has a drought contingency plan that outlines factors that trigger different stages of water restrictions,” the city said in a release. With the lack of rain expected to continue, combined with the spikes in usage on the weekends, the demand on the water system is likely to be significant. The city added that while they have not reached any thresholds that require mandatory reductions in water usage, they reached a threshold this week that warrants requesting voluntary compliance in order to alleviate demand on the water system.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
Tyler prepares for July 4 celebration

TYLER — The City of Tyler will host the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Lindsey Park. The fun kicks off as the gates open at 2 p.m., and the fireworks show will begin after dark (around 9 p.m.). The park gate, located off Spur 364, is the only entrance, and admission is free. Live entertainment will include music from DJ Chris Choice. Vendors and Food Trucks can still register to be a part of the event until June 29. To prepare for this event, Lindsey Park will be closed to the public on July 4 until 2 p.m. Alcohol, smoking, and private fireworks are prohibited in the park. Click here for all the details.
TYLER, TX
Boil water notice rescinded in Overton

OVERTON — Overton city officials say a boil water notice has been rescinded after it was determined the water is safe to consume without boiling. The initial notice was posted June 12 “due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system,” according to an updated web posting. Officials say the system has taken the necessary corrective actions and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that opened the door for resumption of normal water use.
OVERTON, TX
Man shot numerous times during dispute at Smith County residence

SMITH COUNTY — A man was shot and injured just outside of Tyler early Friday afternoon when he allegedly tried to confront a homeowner in his front yard. It happened just before 1:00 Friday afternoon on Mary Ann Street. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Sheriff Deputies received a call advising that a man had confronted the caller in the front yard of his residence and attacked him. During the altercation, the caller allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the abdomen multiple times. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found the injured man standing on the front porch of the residence, allegedly attempting to enter the caller’s home. From there, it was confirmed that the man had been shot in the abdomen and he was summarily taken to UT Health Main by paramedics. The man was then reportedly rushed into emergency surgery and is listed in serious but stable condition. Identities have not been released. The investigation is ongoing.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Trial date set in wreck near Tyler airport

TYLER — The Chandler man who has been accused of intoxicated manslaughter for the fiery wreck near the Tyler airport in December has been given a trial date. Daniel Guadalupe Juarez, 39, has been given a plea date of Sept. 19 and will go to trial on Oct. 3. He remains jailed on a $500,000 bond. Juarez allegedly lost control of his car on the wet road, crossed over the center line, and collided with 54-year-old Dennis Criner of Tyler. Both were taken to UT Health for their injuries, where Criner later succumbed to his. According to our news partner KETK, Juarez faces up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.
TYLER, TX
Rusk Rural Water Supply issues boil water notice for some customers

RUSK – Rusk Rural Water Supply has implemented a boil water notice for some of their customers. According to our news partner KETK, those that need to boil their water live on FM 1248 and the following county roads: 2102, 2103, 2107, 2109, 2110, 2115, 2117, 2118, 2119, 2120, 2121, 2201, and CR 2217 (Off FM 1248 side). Officials say the ban is due to water system conditions. If you have any questions regarding this matter you may contact Rusk Rural Water at 903-638-6178.
RUSK, TX
Senator Hughes weighs in on Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

EAST TEXAS — The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion. Friday’s ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Senator Bryan Hughes, of Mineola, authored the “Heartbeat Bill” which requires that a physician performing an abortion first check for a fetal heartbeat. If there is a heartbeat, the physician may not abort the child. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law in May.
TEXAS STATE
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for burglary of habitation in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY – A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison in Cherokee County for burglary of habitation, according to our news partner KETK. Anthony Wayne Brooks was convicted for this offense on Thursday in the 2nd Judicial District Court. The burglary happened in September, and a witness said Brooks put items from a home into the back of a truck and then drove away, according to Elmer C. Beckworth, the Cherokee County District Attorney. A jury convicted Brooks after about an hour of deliberations. Brooks also asked for the jury to decide his punishment. The jury decided on a 12 year sentence, and had been informed that Brooks had four previous felony convictions. 2nd Judicial District Judge Chris Day then finalized the sentencing. Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Richey and Assistant District Attorney Enoch Basnett represented the prosecution in this case, and Brooks’ lawyer was Sravanesh Muralidhar.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
Tyler man guilty of using stolen valor to defraud investors

TYLER – A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to federal charges involving false claims of military service. Officials say Derek Robert Hamm, 38, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering, violating the Stolen Valor Act, using a fraudulent military discharge certificate, and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. As part of the plea agreement, Hamm agreed to pay restitution of at least $2.3 million and forfeiture of the proceeds of his criminal conduct in the amount of $1,675,000. According to court documents, Hamm invented a persona of being a wealthy and successful war hero and created an extensive network of friends who introduced him to potential investors. Within hours of receiving investors’ funds, Hamm spent their money on himself and his family, including expensive jewelry, vehicles, and vacations to expensive resorts on private charter planes. Click here for full details.
TYLER, TX

