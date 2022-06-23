Leon Shankle

Eva Marseal Adcock, 86, of Woodville passed away, Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at her residence. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 26, 2022 beginning at 1 p.m. until service time 2 p.m. at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Woodville with burial following in Bluff Creek Cemetery in Livingston. Officiating will be Brother Garfield Lamon and Deacon Jerry Yancey. Serving as pallbearers will be Allen Treadway, Jere Warren, Andy Treadway, Travis Hendrix, Mark Duff, Floyd Treadway, and Walter Woods. Honorary pallbearers are Renny Abston and Huntley Kenesson.
