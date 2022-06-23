ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, TX

Leon Shankle

kjas.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeon Shankle, age 91, U.S. Army Veteran, native of the Shankleville Community of Newton County, and resident of Burkeville, TX, transitioned on June 20, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the Church of God, County...

www.kjas.com

kjas.com

Elwanda Weatherspoon

Elwanda Weatherspoon, age 70, native of Pineland, TX, and resident of Jasper, TX, transitioned on June 17, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the West Sabine High School Gymnasium, 109 Timberland Hwy W, Pineland, TX 75968. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Goodwill Cemetery #2 in Pineland under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
PINELAND, TX
kjas.com

Donald Chaney

Donald Ray Chaney age 59, native of Merryville, LA, and resident of Newton, TX, transitioned on June 15, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Paul CME Church in the Liberty Community of Newton, TX. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Liberty Community Cemetery under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
NEWTON, TX
kjas.com

Donta Demon "Tae" Gilder

Donta Demon Gilder “Tae”, 49 of Houston, Texas native of Woodville/ Hillister, Texas departed this life Saturday June 11, 2022. Donta Demon Gilder “Tae” was born June 2, 1973 in Woodville, Texas to Joyce Rhodes of Houston, Tx and the Late Great Milton H. Gregory of Hillister, Tx.
HILLISTER, TX
kjas.com

Joyce Turk

Joyce Turk, age 75, native of the Mount Union Community and resident of Kirbyville, TX, transitioned on June 17, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, 801 S Margaret Ave., Kirbyville, TX 75956. Interment will follow at the Springhill Cemetery in Magnolia Springs under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
KIRBYVILLE, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas

Our 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas is a helpful guide in showcasing the best places to find high-quality Seafood in the wonderful city of Houston, Texas. Whether it’s a quick fix for some great clam chowder or some fried shrimp or you are looking for a relaxing and beautiful atmosphere and to bring a friend or the entire family, we have some great picks to choose from below. From fried finger foods to extraordinary seafood dishes, let us help you find the 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
kjas.com

Eva Marseal Adcock

Eva Marseal Adcock, 86, of Woodville passed away, Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at her residence. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 26, 2022 beginning at 1 p.m. until service time 2 p.m. at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Woodville with burial following in Bluff Creek Cemetery in Livingston. Officiating will be Brother Garfield Lamon and Deacon Jerry Yancey. Serving as pallbearers will be Allen Treadway, Jere Warren, Andy Treadway, Travis Hendrix, Mark Duff, Floyd Treadway, and Walter Woods. Honorary pallbearers are Renny Abston and Huntley Kenesson.
WOODVILLE, TX
KHOU

Missing: 7-month-old Houston baby with health issues

HOUSTON — A search is underway for a Houston baby who hasn't been seen in 10 days. Relatives told police that 7-month-old Kodi Davis has health issues and needs. "immediate medical attention." She is believed to be with her mother, 18-year-old Kennedy Greene. They were last seen on June...
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

HAY BALER FIRE BURNS 27 ACRES IN CHAPPELL HILL

Over two dozen acres and numerous hay bales burned after a hay baler caught fire Friday in Chappell Hill. Around 11:30 a.m., the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire off of FM 2447 near River Bottom Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found a round baler and hay...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Mayor Turner’s statement on Texas Supreme Court ruling on Texas Central Railroad

Please attribute the following statement to Mayor Sylvester Turner. “I support the Texas Supreme Court ruling that the Texas Central high-speed rail project has eminent domain authority under Texas law. I hope the decision will revive interest in the project and incentivize investors to move forward in financing and building the Houston to Dallas bullet train.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Texas baby found death in bathtub: KHOU

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office found an 11-month-old baby girl dead in a bathtub Tuesday night, according to KHOU, the CBS affiliate in Houston. The sheriff’s office said the drowning happened at an apartment complex near 15125 West Road in northwest Harris...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Huge pine found which survived turn-of-the-century East Texas clear-cut

It’s rare to find a pine tree in this area that wasn’t cut down during the turn-of-the century clear-cut that left a barren landscape across Deep East Texas from the late 1800’s to early 1900’s. However, Wayne Nobel of Elder Hardwoods found one of them. According...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LIFE IN PRISON FOR CONROE DOUBLE MURDER

On February 12, 2020, at about 5:25 PM, Conroe Police Officers were dispatched to the parking lot at 11133 S IH-45 N at Crighton Rd. (River Bend Station). Dispatch received reports that several men had been shot. Police and paramedics arrived and found three males shot inside of a passenger car. Lifesaving measures were started on the men, but two did not survive. A third male was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe in critical condition. Conroe Police Detectives, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and Officers from numerous agencies arrived and started the investigation. The two deceased males of Conroe were identified as Devin Lee Rash, 20, and Ryan York, age 20. The third male, Bryce Smith, age 20, survived the shooting but a bullet remains in his head. Conroe Police arrested Waymon Nicholas Jordan and charged him with Capital murder. He claimed that there was a third person who did the shooting that was done with Jordan’s father’s .22 caliber gun. Almost three hours Conroe Police continued to interrogate Jordan. He finally admitted to shooting the trio and killing the two.
CONROE, TX
fox26houston.com

1 killed in crash in southwest Houston, drivers tested for DWI

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly crash in southwest Houston overnight Saturday. Based on preliminary information by the Houston Police Department, it happened a little before 3:15 a.m. in the 6300 block of Telephone Rd. That's where a Cadillac was heading northbound and a Ford Fiesta was driving southbound.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PURSUIT ENDS ON FM 1960

A Montgomery County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on I-45 near Budde which resulted in pursuit until the vehicle crashed into a female at FM 1960 and I-45. The suspect then fled as he fired shots got him at Hooters on FM 1960. Harris County Homicide Detectives are on the scene as the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

