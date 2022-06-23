ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Willis Spotted Meeting Up With A Friend At IHOP In Rare Outing Since Diagnosis

By Haley Gunn
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
Bruce Willis was seen in a casual fit while meeting a friend for lunch at IHOP.

The 67-year-old Die Hard star donned a relaxed look featuring blue jeans, a short sleeve button down shirt and embroidered baseball cap to complete the look. Willis recently retired from the entertainment industry following his aphasia diagnosis, making this outing one of his few public appearance since announcing his exit.

BRUCE WILLIS' WIFE EMMA HEMING ADMIRE THE ACTOR’S BRAVERY AMID HEALTH STRUGGLES: 'FEAR HAS NEVER STOPPED HIM'

Willis shocked Hollywood and the world when he revealed on March 30 that he would be taking a step back from his acting career due to an aphasia diagnosis.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” announced daughter Rumer Willis , 33, in the Instagram caption. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

Aphasia is a brain disorder that affects the ability to effectively communicate, including speech and writing.

BRUCE WILLIS’ WIFE EMMA HEMING REFLECTS ON SIMPLER TIMES, ADMITS SHE STRUGGLES WITH SELF-CARE AS ACTOR’S HEALTH DECLINES

The Golden Globe-winner’s IHOP outing followed the weekend’s Father’s Day celebrations, the first holiday shared with his family since announcing his diagnosis and retirement.

Emma Heming , Willis’ wife, celebrated her husband with a sweet Instagram post for Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to this fun, loving, generous, big hearted girl dad. We simply adore you,” she captioned the post that pictured Willis snuggled on the floor with daughters Mabel , 10, and Evelyn , 8.

The Sixth Sense star was showered with more love from his children, including a sentimental post by his daughter, Dancing With The Stars alum, Rumer Willis , whom he shares with his first wife, Demi Moore , along with Scout , 30, and Tallulah , 28.

“Daddio. What a privilege it is every day to be your daughter. I love you so much,” the actress wrote in her Instagram caption, followed with sweet throwback photos, “You are the coolest cat in town 😎.”

