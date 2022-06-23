ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ in Hollywood, where dreams are made

By Shari Barrett
culvercitynews.org
 2 days ago

Based on the most beloved romantic stories of all time, Broadway in Hollywood is presenting the Los Angeles premiere of 'Pretty Woman: The Musical' at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood (on Hollywood Blvd. where the original romantic adventure begins) through July 3. The tour will also play in Costa Mesa at...

www.culvercitynews.org

oc-breeze.com

2ND & PCH hosts summer event series

Summer is in full swing at 2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s premier shopping center, who has announced four free event series in July. From outdoor concerts and movies to an interactive kids club and local makers market, the center is a one-stop destination for everyone to enjoy this summer.
LONG BEACH, CA
danapointtimes.com

Dana Point ROCKS: Summer Jams—Spread the Word

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach author tells story of teenage surfer

Laguna Beach author Lynnette Beers will release her newest novel “Caught Inside” about a teenage surf champion on July 1. The main character Maddie Fong is painfully aware of being the outsider at her new Southern California high school. She is teased for being different and does her best to adapt to her new life. One day she and her mother meet an intriguing man from Hawaii who introduces Maddie to surfing—which ignites in her the sense of new and exciting possibilities.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
orangecoast.com

A Better Bacchus in Irvine

The once-upon-a-time Bacchus Wine Bar has acquired a spirits license, undergone significant renovations, lifted its vision in the kitchen, and emerged as the more elevated Bacchus Bar + Bistro in Irvine. The genesis of owner Danny Choi’s involvement makes the metamorphosis even more impressive. “When I purchased this business five years ago, I wasn’t a wine drinker and I hadn’t been in the restaurant business—somebody else was supposed to run it,” Choi says. “That didn’t work out. I ended up running a wine bar without knowing anything about wine. … I’m sure I was the only wine bar owner in the U.S. who hadn’t been to a winery. I still haven’t been to a winery.” Transitioning to a full bar didn’t help: “I know even less about cocktails than about wine,” Choi says. “I drink Michelob Ultras.” But Choi surrounds himself with an ace staff. The beer list also includes Iceland’s Einstock White Ale, there’s a standout Tiger’s Eye Old-Fashioned with mezcal and smoke, and the wine inventory has been streamlined. New chef Eric Mendoza brings a Mary’s Farm chicken-liver mousse with red wine gelee, pear jam, and garlic confit as well as a braised beef agnolotti with fried parsnips and parsnip purée. Mendoza and new general manager Tony Ghosn both spent time at Broadway in Laguna Beach. 6735 Quail Hill Pkwy, Irvine, (949) 502-4600.
IRVINE, CA
mxdwn.com

Punk In The Park With Bad Religion & Dropkick Murphys Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Dead Kennedys, The Murder City Devils, 7Seconds and More

Orange County’s very own Punk In The Park Festival has announced its lineup for 2022. Bad Religion and Dropkick Murphys will headline the two-day event that will take place November 5 and 6 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, CA. Other performers include Dead Kennedys, The Murder City Devils, 7Seconds, Agent Orange, Manic Hispanic, Good Riddance, Subhumans, Swingin’ Utters, Dead Boys, Pulley, The Briefs, Beach Rats, Love Canal and Urethane. Weekend passes are on sale now, with single-day tickets set to go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 am PST. Passes and tickets can be purchased on the festival’s website. Check out the full lineup below.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
getnews.info

Fast rising Orange County tattoo artist Nadine Harvey paving the way for aspiring female tattoo artists

Nadine Harvey is one of the most sought-after tattoo artists today in the highly male-dominated tattoo industry. Orange County, California – June 23, 2022 – Traditionally a male dominated space, the tattoo industry displays a huge disparity between the numbers of male and female tattoo artists. In the USA alone, there are just 25% female artists compared to a massive 75% of male artists. However, things are changing and for good, courtesy to a group of dynamic female tattoo artists who are proactively working to encourage more participation from female artists in the modern tattoo scene. One among these visionary female tattoo artists is Orange County-based Nadine Harvey aka Vlogigurl who has been raising quite a storm in both the American and international tattoo circle.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
claremont-courier.com

Rhino moves on, so does Claremont

People my age — I’m 58 — tend to yammer on about how much better their lives were before things were so expensive, politics were a literal blood sport, and our kids played outside joyously, in the dirt, with a rock, a tin can, and a half-roll of electrical tape.
CLAREMONT, CA
kellysthoughtsonthings.com

6 Most Interesting Weekend Trip Ideas In South California

If you're looking for an interesting weekend getaway in Southern California, there are plenty of options. Whether you want to explore the desert landscape or experience the vibrant nightlife of Los Angeles, there's something for everyone. Here are just a few ideas to get you started:. Wine Tour in Temecula...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Blue whales put on show off SoCal coast

A lucky group of whale watchers were “mugged” by five blue whales, including a momma and baby who put on a show off the Orange County coast. A whale watching crew in a fast raft boat spotted the giant blue whales on the way to Catalina Island on June 18, Newport Landing Whale Watching and […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Former home of Johnny Cash up for sale in Ventura County

The former home of legendary musician Johnny Cash, built in the early 1960s has been put on the market, located in the hills of Ventura County. Built in 1961 as "an escape from the raucous fame of his rock 'n roll lifestyle," as detailed by the listing's description, Cash's former home is listed at 4,500 sq. ft. on a 5.9a acre property, selling for $1.795 million.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Secret LA

L.A.’s Sixth Street Bridge Is Finally Opening

After the bridge shut down in 2016 and began six years of construction, it is now set to open this July. There will be two days dedicated to on-foot traffic only. “We are thrilled to reopen the newly built Sixth Street Viaduct and usher in a new era for Los Angeles,” said Council-member Kevin de León in a recent news release. “Once again, this bridge will take its place as one of Los Angeles’ most iconic landmarks connecting the Arts District and Boyle Heights. This celebration will be a tribute to the years of dedicated work that went into creating one of the most inspiring public works projects in our City’s history.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Redevelopment Complete of Former Westside Pavilion Macy’s

Developer announces complete of West End at Pico and Overland. Developer HLW, on behalf of GPI Companies and in partnership with Del Amo Construction, has announced the completion of West End, a $180 million total adaptive reuse project of the former Westside Pavilion Macy’s department store. Located at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Zachari Dunes to Open as Southern California’s Only All-suite Oceanfront Resort this Fall

Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton, Southern California’s only all-suite oceanfront resort nestled between Malibu and Santa Barbara in Oxnard, California, will debut this fall following a multi-million-dollar renovation. The Spanish Hacienda-style resort will be reimagined as part of Curio Collection by Hilton, a global portfolio...
OXNARD, CA
californiahomedesign.com

A Wonderful Pasadena Compound In It’s Own Oak Grove, $8M￼

The globally influential multi-disciplinary design firm rossdesign sometimes flies under the radar, and residential design is just one facet of the firm’s wide-ranging practice. This well-considered and beautifully executed compound near Pasadena’s Rose Bowl is a perfect example of their signature style– a spare but warm minimalism in a setting of native plants.
PASADENA, CA
easyreadernews.com

The murder in Noble Park, Hermosa Beach

Crows are protecting their nests, bird expert Bob Shanman says. Danielle Cohen had just opened her father Harold’s La Playita restaurant for breakfast, when a frightened man ran in from the street. He told her he was being chased by crows. Cohen was not surprised. La Playita, on 14th...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA

