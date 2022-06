Ralph Priso-Mbongue's impressive goal in the 78th minute was the difference as host Toronto FC held off Atlanta United FC for a 2-1 victory on Saturday night. It was the first goal of the season for Priso-Mbongue, and just the second of his MLS career. The timely strike from the homegrown Canadian midfielder gave Toronto (5-8-3, 18 points) its fourth win in its last five games across all contests.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO