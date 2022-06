COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – Joyl Sartin is recovering after a semi-truck hit her car while she was driving on I-5 near Woodland, WA. “It’s put me out of work and my kids, they’re without their mom right now and I’m going to be hospitalized for who knows how long. My life is completely changed in one day,” she said.

WOODLAND, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO