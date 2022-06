Gareth Bale’s next move appears to be one that will take him across the Atlantic for a stint in MLS. MLSsoccer.com reported Saturday morning that LAFC will sign the Wales star to a one-year deal in the coming days, and expect to be able to field him when the summer transfer window opens on July 7. That would allow LAFC to give Bale—and Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini, who recently joined the club—their debuts against the LA Galaxy, as El Tráfico is scheduled for July 8. Bale’s deal will reportedly not require a Designated Player spot, a rather stunning turn of events given...

MLS ・ 13 HOURS AGO