Washougal, WA

Escaped inmate captured in Washougal

By Kelly Moyer
 3 days ago

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Washougal Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, has located and captured an escaped inmate. The Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release...

KGW

Man arrested for brutal unprovoked attack in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a man accused of assaulting two men in their 80s in downtown Portland Saturday night. Officers were on an unrelated call in the area of Southeast 5th Avenue and Hall Street near the Portland State University campus when they came across an assault in progress at about 8:30 p.m., police said in a news release.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

2 ‘suspicious deaths’ in Vancouver fire where gunshots were reported, authorities say

Two men were found dead inside a Vancouver four-plex where gunshots and then a fire were reported early Saturday, Vancouver police said. Just after midnight, 911 dispatchers received several calls reporting the sound of gunshots coming from an apartment in the 2900 block of East 16th Street. Before police arrived, callers reported seeing smoke and flames from one of units in the four-plex, Vancouver police said in a news release.
VANCOUVER, WA
987thebull.com

UPDATE: Man Faces Additional Charges In Deadly Shooting Of Clark County Deputy

UPDATE: VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in southwestern Washington is facing additional charges in connection with the 2021 shooting. The Columbian reports 27-year-old Guillermo Raya Leon of Salem, Oregon, was arraigned in Clark County Superior Court Thursday on amended information in the death of Clark County sheriff’s Sgt. Jeremy Brown.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Man Arraigned on New Charges in Fatal Shooting of Clark County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeremy Brown

The man accused of killing Clark County sheriff's Sgt. Jeremy Brown pleaded not guilty Thursday to new charges in connection with the July 23 shooting. Guillermo Raya Leon, 27, of Salem, Ore., was arraigned in Clark County Superior Court on amended information of possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, first-degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. He was already charged with first-degree aggravated murder and another count of possession of a stolen firearm.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
tncontentexchange.com

First responders search for Beaverton man presumed drowned on Snake River

WEISER — Emergency crews will continue searching for a missing man who is a potential drowning victim along the Snake River today. The search had to be suspended around 7 p.m. Thursday as high water flows and high temperatures were hampering efforts. According to the latest information from the U.S. Geological Survey, the flow as of this morning on the Snake River at Weiser is 11,500 cfs.
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

One dead after fiery crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – One person has died after a fiery crash Friday morning in Clark County, officials say. Emergency units first responded at 9:52 a.m. to the intersection of NE 212th Avenue and NE Powell Road in Brush Prairie, Washington. Investigators learned a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette was...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, June 24

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 2,864 illegal marijuana plants contained in ten (10) greenhouses, were seized. Also located and seized were 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight (8) firearms, body armor and over $10,000.00 in US Currency. Two (2) individuals were detained, identified, and interviewed. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $66,000.00 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KGW

Man shot and killed by law enforcement worked for local nonprofit

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The man shot and killed by law enforcement in Milwaukie worked for a local nonprofit aimed at transforming lives of people who are or were formerly in prison and others affected by the criminal justice system. Derrick Clark, 24, was a teacher-in-training with The Insight Alliance,...
MILWAUKIE, OR
kptv.com

Washington County deputies find missing 15-year-old girl

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has found the missing 15-year-old girl who was believed to be in danger. Alexandria “Alex” Harrison was last seen Wednesday at 4:30 a.m. near Southwest Farmington Road and Southwest 204th Avenue. Just after 12:35 p.m., the sheriff’s...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

