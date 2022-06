All four of the inmates who escaped from a federal complex in Virginia are back behind bars after the last inmate was recaptured, officials announced Wednesday. The last escapee, Lamonte Rashawn Willis, was returned to FCC Petersburg at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, while two others, Corey Branch and Kareem Allen Shaw, were returned early Tuesday morning, and Tavares Lajuane Graham was back in custody as of Sunday morning, Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman Randilee Giamusso told the Washington Examiner.

