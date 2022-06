Newcastle United are one step away from signing Lille centre-back Sven Botman after chasing the Dutchman since January. The Magpies have been long-term admirers of the 22-year-old and the defender was one of their primary targets for the centre-back role during the January transfer window. The Premier League side missed out on the Dutch international then but are now close to securing his signature reports Sportitalia.

