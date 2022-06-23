Hawkins County Rescue Squad suspends search for possible missing man

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said a person was dead and another was injured after a house fire on Clendenen Road in Maryville early Friday morning. They said when deputies arrived at around 3 a.m., they found five people outside of the burning home. A 17-year-old girl was injured and they said she was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. Some people were treated for smoke inhalation at the site of the home, authorities said.

BLOUNT COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO