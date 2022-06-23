Hawkins County Rescue Squad suspends search for possible missing man

Johnson City Police were busy over the weekend arresting two individuals in separate incidents involving speed and evading arrest. Sunday night, Isaiah M. Martin of Johnson City was arrested for going 98 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone and then refusing to stop for police on Interstate 26, but was apprehended a short time later. Meanwhile, Robert F. Carnella of Johnson City was arrested for speeding and evading police after eventually being stopped on West State of Franklin Road, near Walnut Street. Both Martin and Carnella are scheduled for court appearances Monday.
