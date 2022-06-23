ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Hawkins County Rescue Squad suspends search for possible missing man

 4 days ago

Hawkins County Rescue suspended search efforts for a potential missing man who was last seen floating on a raft near the Cherokee Lake Quarryville Boat Ramp Wednesday, 6/22, afternoon near...

wvlt.tv

Three people transported to hospital following crash

Three people transported to hospital following crash
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized following Blount Co. house fire

Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized following Blount Co. house fire
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

One person dead after roll-over crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash Friday afternoon, according to LaFollette Police Department. A spokesperson with LPD said police received a call around 4:15 p.m. about a crash on Claiborne Road. The spokesperson said Jack Anthony Wallace, 30, from Jacksboro was driving south on...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: Jacksboro man dies after crash in LaFollette

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Jacksboro man died after losing control and crashing in LaFollette Friday night, according to LaFollette Police Department Sgt. Homer Herrell. Jack Anthony Wallace, 30, was driving at approximately 70 miles per hour when he lost control and ran off the left side of the roadway on Claiborne Road, just past South High Knob, Sgt. Herrell told WVLT news.
JACKSBORO, TN
993thex.com

Speed, Felony Evading Police Land Two In Jail

Johnson City Police were busy over the weekend arresting two individuals in separate incidents involving speed and evading arrest. Sunday night, Isaiah M. Martin of Johnson City was arrested for going 98 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone and then refusing to stop for police on Interstate 26, but was apprehended a short time later. Meanwhile, Robert F. Carnella of Johnson City was arrested for speeding and evading police after eventually being stopped on West State of Franklin Road, near Walnut Street. Both Martin and Carnella are scheduled for court appearances Monday.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Multiple crews respond to brush fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A large brush fire off Murph Road in Jefferson City took both the Dandridge Fire Department and the Kansas-Talbott Fire Department to extinguish on Saturday, according to a Facebook post. The Dandridge Fire Department was sent to help the Kansas-Talbott Fire Department extinguish the flaming...
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
WBIR

BCSO: One dead, another injured after house fire in Blount County early Friday morning

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said a person was dead and another was injured after a house fire on Clendenen Road in Maryville early Friday morning. They said when deputies arrived at around 3 a.m., they found five people outside of the burning home. A 17-year-old girl was injured and they said she was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. Some people were treated for smoke inhalation at the site of the home, authorities said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

TWRA Identifies Victim In Holston River Incident

The identity of a man who died in yesterday’s boating incident on the Holston River has been released. 51-year-old Dennis Wayne Jenkins of Kingsport, was found dead in the Holston River following a boating incident that occurred near Christian’s Bend boat ramp. Around 5 p.m., an unoccupied aluminum...
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

KCSO: Child in car during pursuit with man wanted on several charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man wanted on multiple charges in Tennessee was arrested in East Knoxville following a short pursuit Friday evening, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Kimberly Glenn. Darrien Metcalf, 26, of Chattanooga, was wanted for charges out of Hamilton County, including, VOP possession...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Crews respond to Powell porch fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a porch on fire at Eldin Way in Powell on Saturday at approximately 3:15 p.m., according to officials with the department. By the time the crews arrived, the fire had run up the vinyl wall. Crews worked quickly and extinguished...
POWELL, TN
WJHL

I-81 crash in Washington Co., VA causes delays

Update: As of 1:20 p.m., VDOT’s 511 system listed the scene as cleared. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A vehicle crash on Interstate 81 caused lane closures and delays Sunday, traffic officials said. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) 511 traffic information system, a crash at Mile Marker 33.6 closed the northbound right […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wvlt.tv

Scott County Woman Missing Since Saturday

Scott County Woman Missing Since Saturday
KNOXVILLE, TN
993thex.com

Man Found Face Down In Holston, Identified

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has identified the body of a Kingsport man found Wednesday evening face down in the Holston River near Church Hill. The TWRA says 51 year old Dennis Wayne Jenkins was found in the water upstream from a single passenger boat near Christians Bend Boat Ramp. The unoccupied aluminum boat did not appear to have been in a collision. Jenkins was not wearing a life jacket. An autopsy is being performed to determine the exact cause of death.
KINGSPORT, TN

