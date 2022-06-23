Relief for grain farmers

The company that operated a Kentucky candle factory leveled by a deadly winter tornado plans to ramp up production with a $33 million investment at a nearby plant, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday. Mayfield Consumer Products LLC, a maker of candles and other home fragrance products, plans to employ more...
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will provide up to $3.4 million to west Kentucky farmers after the December tornado outbreak destroyed a local grain elevator in Graves County. According to a news release from the governor's office,...
Many new Kentuckians are coming from big cities, seeking a lower cost of living and a slower pace of life. Sam Dick takes us to Garrard County where two big city transplants are working seven days a week on the farm with an appetizing side business.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A candle factory destroyed by a devastating tornado in December will build back with a $33.3 million expansion. Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday, June 23 that Mayfield Consumer Products LLC will invest millions of dollars and employ more than 500 people full-time over the next five years.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As drivers shell out close to $2 more per gallon than they did a year ago, those behind the wheel of electric vehicles like Daniel Monroe are spending a fraction of that. “My son’s pickup truck here in Kentucky. It costs $0.25 a mile to go...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first "probable case" of monkeypox in the state of Kentucky has been identified in a Louisville resident. The patient is from Jefferson County and did initially test positive for monkeypox. State health officials only consider it a "probable" moneypox infection. The initial testing is done...
MAYFIELD, Ky. — Good news for the western Kentucky community of Mayfield, the owner of the candle factory destroyed in December's tornadoes is planning a massive expansion. Mayfield Consumer Products will invest more than $33 million and employ more than 500 people full-time over the next five years. The...
PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky man accused of possessing more than 7 pounds of marijuana was injured when he jumped out of his moving pickup truck while being pursued by deputies, authorities said. Charges are pending against Corey J. Leonard, 29, of Paducah, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said....
Water distribution begins in Marion to ease burden on dwindling water supply. Thursday was a busy day in Marion, Kentucky. Water distribution began in an effort to ease the strain on the city's water crisis.
PADUCAH — Cato is the newest addition to Kentucky Oaks Mall. The women's fashion store is joining as one of the many new businesses in the mall. Kentucky Oaks Mall’s property manager and Cato’s district manager say increased foot traffic helps stores make sales. From shoes to...
I love motorhomes. If or when I ever get one, I will move into it. It will be my address. Maybe we'll pull a Nomadland one day and tour the country. Regardless, I am completely enamored of the best gift ever given to the long-distance road warrior. It was just seven years ago that my family was staying with my uncle in Silver City, New Mexico, and I was offered his motorhome as my guest bedroom; they were out of space in the house. I reacted like a little kid.
We all know of poison oak and poison ivy which cause itchy, scratchy skin for a few days. However, did you know that there are other poisonous plants in Illinois you just don't want to mess with and can cause severe health concerns?. I had no idea that there were...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture have increased funding for one program for farmers’ markets. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture announced that an additional $25,000 in funding would be put towards the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP). This will boost the total funding of the program to more than half a million dollars, doing their part to help ensure inflation does not leave Eastern Kentucky seniors in trouble.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semi overturned on southbound US 431 in Daviess County on Friday. According to a press release, the crash was blocking the highway near the intersection at KY 140. Crews say US 431 is now clear and open to traffic.
Hey, y’all! On a recent trip out to Western Kentucky, I had the pleasure of experiencing one of the best meals that I have had in a very long time at Goldenrod Cafe in Murray, KY. Named after the Commonwealth’s state flower, the Goldrenrod Cafe serves elevated southern food in a modern setting. It was my first time visiting, as the restaurant opened less than a year ago. To understate: it will not be my last.
HICKORY, KY — Mayfield Consumer Products is expanding its facility in Hickory, Kentucky, with a total investment of $33.3 million and plans to employ more than 500 full-time workers over the next five years, Gov. Andy Beshear's Office announced Thursday. The investment comes after MCP's Mayfield candle factory collapsed...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 23, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development, efforts to provide relief from record gas prices, Western Kentucky tornado recovery, the lowest unemployment rate in state history for second consecutive month, the I-69 Ohio River Crossing in Henderson, work to address the water shortage in the City of Marion and a new recruitment program for law enforcement. He also recognized Hannah Edelen, Miss Kentucky 2022, as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star.
Comments / 0