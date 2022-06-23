ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Relief for grain farmers

wpsdlocal6.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmers eligible for millions in relief after local grain elevator damaged by December...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Farmers, KY
Local
Kentucky Industry
City
Mayfield, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
Mayfield, KY
Industry
Mayfield, KY
Business
KFVS12

Mayfield candle factory to build back with $33.3M expansion

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A candle factory destroyed by a devastating tornado in December will build back with a $33.3 million expansion. Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday, June 23 that Mayfield Consumer Products LLC will invest millions of dollars and employ more than 500 people full-time over the next five years.
MAYFIELD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grain Elevator#They Wait#Western Kentucky
wpsdlocal6.com

Marion water distribution

Water distribution begins in Marion to ease burden on dwindling water supply. Thursday was a busy day in Marion, Kentucky. Water distribution began in an effort to ease the strain on the city's water crisis.
MARION, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky Oaks Mall welcomes new store

PADUCAH — Cato is the newest addition to Kentucky Oaks Mall. The women's fashion store is joining as one of the many new businesses in the mall. Kentucky Oaks Mall’s property manager and Cato’s district manager say increased foot traffic helps stores make sales. From shoes to...
PADUCAH, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WBKR

Great Off-the-Beaten-Path Places to Park Your Motorhome in Kentucky

I love motorhomes. If or when I ever get one, I will move into it. It will be my address. Maybe we'll pull a Nomadland one day and tour the country. Regardless, I am completely enamored of the best gift ever given to the long-distance road warrior. It was just seven years ago that my family was staying with my uncle in Silver City, New Mexico, and I was offered his motorhome as my guest bedroom; they were out of space in the house. I reacted like a little kid.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

KY Department of Agriculture announces new funding for Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture have increased funding for one program for farmers’ markets. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture announced that an additional $25,000 in funding would be put towards the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP). This will boost the total funding of the program to more than half a million dollars, doing their part to help ensure inflation does not leave Eastern Kentucky seniors in trouble.
JC Phelps

Elevated Southern Food In Murray, KY: Goldenrod Cafe

Hey, y’all! On a recent trip out to Western Kentucky, I had the pleasure of experiencing one of the best meals that I have had in a very long time at Goldenrod Cafe in Murray, KY. Named after the Commonwealth’s state flower, the Goldrenrod Cafe serves elevated southern food in a modern setting. It was my first time visiting, as the restaurant opened less than a year ago. To understate: it will not be my last.
MURRAY, KY
935wain.com

Governor Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 23, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development, efforts to provide relief from record gas prices, Western Kentucky tornado recovery, the lowest unemployment rate in state history for second consecutive month, the I-69 Ohio River Crossing in Henderson, work to address the water shortage in the City of Marion and a new recruitment program for law enforcement. He also recognized Hannah Edelen, Miss Kentucky 2022, as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star.

Comments / 0

Community Policy