Alabama State

WARNING: Dangerous Escaped Tennessee Inmate Could Be In Alabama

By Dre Day
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to authorities in Tennessee, an inmate who has escaped multiple times has escaped once again and he could pose a threat to Alabamians. WKRG reports that 48-year-old Johnny Lewis Payne recently escaped from custody while being transferred to the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute. Where the...

catfishtuscaloosa.com

Comments / 3

sageseeker
1d ago

them folks in North Alabama are the ones He needs to fear, believe me, even the 90 year olds got daggers in their canes

Reply
3
#Mental Health#Hostage#The Alabama Department#Adoc
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

