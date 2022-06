After a promising start to begin last night’s game in Falmouth, the Wareham Gatemen fell apart in a disastrous 7th and 8th inning that would send them home with a 6-4 loss. Today, they have the chance to put that loss behind them against the Harwich Mariners. Harwich will travel to Wareham this afternoon for a double header at Spillane Field. The Gatemen are currently last in the West Division, but with two wins tonight could jump significantly in the standings. The Mariners are not doing much better in the East Division where they are 4th.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO