ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WARNING: Dangerous Escaped Tennessee Inmate Could Be In Alabama

By Dre Day
Praise 93.3
Praise 93.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to authorities in Tennessee, an inmate who has escaped multiple times has escaped once again and he could pose a threat to Alabamians. WKRG reports that 48-year-old Johnny Lewis Payne recently escaped from custody while being transferred to the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute. Where the...

praise933.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Man suspected in 2 Ohio killings found dead in Alabama

FALKVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, news outlets reported.Dante Rashad Hawes, 32, of Dayton, Ohio, was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn told news outlets. The man took his own life, Chunn said.The vehicle was located just off Interstate 65 about 450 miles (724 kilometers) south of Dayton, where authorities found the bodies of a woman and girl dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a home on Thursday morning.Hawes was suspected of killing the two, who were his girlfriend and a young girl, Chunn said. Authorities didn't immediately identify the victims, and it wasn't clear how long they had been dead.
FALKVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Elba, AL
State
Tennessee State
City
Northport, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Talladega, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
WTVCFOX

First responders pull man from Tennessee River

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Sheriff's office responded to the 2300 block of Dockside Drive on reports that someone was drowning just after noon today. Preliminary reports show a man attempted to step onto a boat from a dock when he slipped, hit his head, and fell into the water never resurfacing.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
AL.com

Money from Alabama fish kill lawsuit to fund projects in affected areas

Alabama officials on Saturday announced plans at three sites in Walker and Cullman counties to enhance access to the Mulberry and Sipsey Forks of the Black Warrior River. The projects are the result of $3 million the state received from a lawsuit settlement last year against Tyson Farms following an illegal wastewater discharge at the company’s facility in Hanceville that killed about 200,000 fish and damaged the river’s ecosystem.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Hostage#The Alabama Department#Adoc
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: First Tennesseean arrested for felony camping

A homeless Knoxville woman has apparently become the first person in Tennessee to be arrested under a controversial new law that targets the poorest of the poor by making it a felony to camp without permission on government property. She was, in fact, arrested on Tuesday by officers from the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Mighty 990

BREAKING: Tennessee Infant DENIED Transplant Because Of Vaccination Status

Tennessee Stands reports a 7-month-old baby boy has been denied life-saving surgery because he isn’t vaccinated. Both Vanderbilt and TN Donor Services have allegedly denied the baby August surgery due to his vaccination status, which is legal to do in Tennessee. KWAM will keep you updated on the latest developments. Tennessee Stands Executive Director and State Senate candidate Gary Humble joined “Wake Up Memphis” to provide background to this story as well as a call to contact decision makers to help this child.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Baltimore

MS-13 Gang Members Convicted Of Trafficking 13-Year-Old Girl In Maryland

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Seven members and associates of the MS-13 street gang have been convicted of sex trafficking in federal court after taking in a 13-year-old runaway and coercing her into commercial sex acts in Maryland and Virginia. The seven defendants all face a mandatory minimum prison term of 15 years when they are sentenced in November. The U.S. Attorney’s Officer for the Eastern District of Virginia, which prosecuted the case, announced the jury verdict Friday, According to an FBI affidavit, the girl ran away from a youth home in Fairfax in 2018. She was sex trafficked for nearly two months in...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Praise 93.3

VIDEO: Watch How Quickly Temperatures Spike Inside an Alabama Car

Be prepared for some active weather today plus stay alert to the temperatures, currently, it is 98 degrees in Tuscaloosa with a feels like temp of 107!. Here is the latest from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Pickens-Tuscaloosa-Jefferson-Shelby-Talladega-Clay-Randolph- Sumter-Greene-Hale-Perry-Bibb-Chilton-Coosa-Tallapoosa-Chambers- Marengo-Dallas-Autauga-Lowndes-Elmore-Montgomery-Macon-Bullock- Lee-Russell-Pike-Barbour- Including the cities of Carrollton, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Hoover,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
weisradio.com

One Hurt in 18-Wheeler Accident on I-59 Near Etowah/DeKalb County Line

Alabama State Troopers, and other emergency personnel, responded to reports of an 18-wheeler accident on I-59 near the Etowah/DeKalb County line overnight. That wreck took place around 2:40am (Thursday), when the driver – a male resident of Taftville, Connecticut lost control of a 2015 Kenworth and crashed. He was unhurt but a male passenger, identified as being from Forrest Park, Illinois, was injured and taken for treatment to an area hospital. His injuries were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. The vehicle was traveling southbound on 59 near mile marker 205.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Alabama

Compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1970s in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy