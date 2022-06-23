WARNING: Dangerous Escaped Tennessee Inmate Could Be In Alabama

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Seven members and associates of the MS-13 street gang have been convicted of sex trafficking in federal court after taking in a 13-year-old runaway and coercing her into commercial sex acts in Maryland and Virginia. The seven defendants all face a mandatory minimum prison term of 15 years when they are sentenced in November. The U.S. Attorney’s Officer for the Eastern District of Virginia, which prosecuted the case, announced the jury verdict Friday, According to an FBI affidavit, the girl ran away from a youth home in Fairfax in 2018. She was sex trafficked for nearly two months in...

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO