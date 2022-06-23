ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Americans want a national requirement for work-from-home policies

By Katie Smith
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I63DF_0gK8uZEZ00

( NewsNation ) — Americans have fallen in love with working from home and want to make it permanent.

Nearly two-thirds of the country wants the government to require companies to have a work-from-home policy, according to a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released on Thursday. Even more poll respondents would like employers to offer a work-from-home option as a way to protect them against skyrocketing gas prices.

Teens break into $8 million home in Florida, throw party

This comes at a pivotal moment for the nation’s pocketbooks and workplaces. American don’t see any relief in sight for gas prices; they expect them to be even more expensive six months from now, according to the NewsNation poll.

At the same time, employers ranging from Goldman Sachs to Telsa have pushed back against the work-from-home culture.

However, 76 percent of voters think they work just as well or better in a work-from-home environment, according to the NewsNation poll.

“I think companies should do incentives, and provide maybe a little gas money for employees, during this time,” Abby Harkins, a 27-year-old wedding planner from San Francisco, said Monday. Her employer requires her to be in office and she has to attend all the weddings she plans.

“I think a hybrid model is always good for companies, and I think half the time during the week would be great to save a little money that way, especially on gas,” Harkins said.

NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ polled 1,006 registered voters on Sunday and Monday on topics including gas prices, work from home policies, President Biden’s performance, abortion and other current events.

NewsNation poll: Biden approval drops, Russia still threat

Inflation is America’s No. 1 concern. The price of gas is the most symbolic number for the rising costs of good in the country. The national average price of gas in the U.S. surpassed $5 per gallon for the first time on June 9, according to Gas Buddy.

Meaningful solutions have been hard to come by. President Biden on Wednesday outlined a plan to pause the federal gas tax through September . However, it’s unclear whether such a plan will make it through Congress and, if it did pass, whether oil companies would pass that savings on to commuters.

American workers, who got used to work-from-home during the COVID-19 pandemic, now see remote work as a partial solution to blunt the impact of high gas prices. Eight-six percent of voters favor their company allowing them to work from home to save money on gas, according to the NewsNation poll.

Overall, 63% of Americans favor a government policy mandating employers have a work-from-home option. This number varies depending on political affiliation, though the idea is popular no matter what party you prefer:

  • 78% of Democrats favor a government work-from-home requirement for employers
  • 58% of Republicans favor it
  • 55% of independent voters favor it

Decision Desk HQ Senior Data Scientist Kiel Williams said Republicans are generally opposed to government intervention on the economy. But no matter your partisan preference the current mood is: “I don’t want to spend money on gas.'”

Some Americans are coming to terms with high gas prices. Thirty-six-year-old Chicago resident Stephanie Marquette said she has accepted expensive commutes.

“If (gas) continues to go up and up and up and it’s truly insane or people have crazy commutes and their boss knows that, then, yeah, maybe there should be some regulation,” Marquette said. “But honestly, this is just what it is. Gas goes up and down. And I’m just so used to it.”

NewsNation digital producers Joshua Eferighe and Liz Jassin contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

16-year-old arrested in connection with body found in north Amarillo

UPDATE (9:29 p.m.) The Amarillo Police Department reports that a 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the body that was found with a gunshot wound in north Amarillo. Police said the teenager has been charged with manslaughter and booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.  The Amarillo Police Homicide Unit is investigating the […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Guardian

Inflation is hitting LGBTQ+ Americans harder – smart employers can help

It’s no secret that workers’ income is not keeping up with inflation. Analysis from the Brookings Institution thinktank found that although some big companies had increased total compensation, those increases were less than half the going rate of inflation. And inflation at that time was about 7% – it’s since jumped to 8.6%. Other studies have shown that one in five American workers are living paycheck to paycheck. Overall hourly wages, according to the US government, have increased about 6% over the past year, a healthy rise, but still not enough to keep up with the cost of living.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the American City With the Strongest Economy

Many American cities and states have enjoyed strengthened economies as the national economy has thrived. Unemployment is low. In many states, tax income is up because of rising personal income and successful businesses. California recently posted a $100 billion surplus. In a rare sign of financial health, politicians in the state have started to debate […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Americans#Newsnation#Telsa#Decision Desk Hq
Jake Wells

Families would receive thousands per year with new stimulus proposal

cash in hand fanned outPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) If you're struggling financially right now in California, here's some good news for you. U.S. Senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0. This is an updated version of Romney’s original Family Security Act. Romney, the creator of this proposal, says the goal of this act is to create a new national commitment to American families.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Student loans forgiveness a slap in the face to millions

In light of the news that the Biden administration is debating student loan forgiveness, I’d like to tell you a bit about my college debt experience. Sitting in the financial aid workshop during college orientation at Northeastern University at 18-years-old, I was the only one paying attention. It’s not that I was particularly studious, I just didn’t have anyone to talk to and no phone to fiddle with. I had ended up at Northeastern because they offered me a half scholarship, and they had a study abroad relationship with the American University of Paris (AUP), my dream school that I declined to attend after an admissions officer gave me her frank assessment: An undergraduate degree from anywhere was not worth the amount of debt I’d have to take out in order to graduate from AUP. She recommended checking out her school’s sister schools, which is how I ended up at Northeastern.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CNBC

Why Californians are fleeing to Mexico

In 2021, more than 360,000 people left California in what many are calling the "California Exodus" as residents move to states like Texas, Arizona and Washington. But a rising number of them are migrating out of the country and instead, heading south to Mexico to escape rising housing prices, traffic and expensive healthcare.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
CNBC

The California exodus continues as residents head south of the border

More than 360,000 people left California in 2021, in what some are calling "The California Exodus" — many leaving for states like Texas, Arizona and Washington. And a rising number of former Californians are migrating out of the country altogether and are instead heading south of the border. Many are seeking a more relaxed and affordable lifestyle in Mexico.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Medicare and Social Security are big and growing parts of the federal budget problem

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how unrestrained entitlement spending is contributing to the growing economic crisis.]. In the last few months, many have developed a renewed appreciation for the costs and risks that large federal government budget deficits cause. In the recent past, when inflation and interest rates were quite low, a view arose that budget deficits did not matter much, unleashing the administration and Congress to spend substantially above the revenues collected. Now, with inflation seemingly out of control and interest rates rising, the realization is reawakening that large budget deficits can cause excess aggregate demand, and that the rapidly growing interest payment burden on the federal budget arising from massive outstanding debt combined with new deficits is not sustainable. In this context, it is worth examining more closely the historical and projected role that Medicare and Social Security are playing in this growing budget problem.
U.S. POLITICS
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy