June 27, 2022, LA GRANDE, Ore. – The Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees convened via Zoom for a special meeting on Monday, June 27. Following discussion the board authorized President Insko to enter into a contract with educational consulting firm EAB Global, Inc. focused on closing the attainment gaps within regional cohorts of two- and four-year colleges and universities by 2030.

