ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

PHOTOS: US swimmer Anita Alvarez rescued by coach after passing out at world championships

By Nick Veronica, Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

( WIVB ) – Anita Alvarez, a two-time Olympian from New York, had a scare Wednesday when she passed out in the pool during the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. But her coach said on social media that Alvarez is doing fine, and has been cleared by doctors.

Alvarez passed out at the end of her solo routine in artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronized swimming. Andrea Fuentes, Alvarez’s coach, jumped in to rescue Alvarez from the bottom of the pool, lifting her to the surface. Another person helped Fuentes lift the swimmer out of the water, before she was placed on a stretcher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNpwV_0gK8sssg00
Anita Alvarez is carried on stretcher after passing out in the pool at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Alvarez had previously passed out during an Olympic qualifier in 2021. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

“Anita’s solo was so good too, it was her best performance ever, she just pushed through her limits and she found them,” Fuentes later wrote on Instagram. “But Anita is OK and the doctors also said she is fine.

“We all know it happens in other sports: cycling, marathon, track and field … some don’t make it to the final line and some even finish crawling or passing out,” Fuentes added. “Our sport is very hard too. Now it’s time to rest and recover. Tomorrow is highlight day and free duet finals! Ready to give our best.”

Alvarez scored 87.6333 in the women’s solo free artistic swimming event, placing seventh .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNEr5_0gK8sssg00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FbgZN_0gK8sssg00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qCPMR_0gK8sssg00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VE9b3_0gK8sssg00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWPRm_0gK8sssg00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNJZR_0gK8sssg00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes and another person during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6ix9_0gK8sssg00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes and another person during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Peter Kohalmi/AFP via Getty Images)
Wife of WNBA’s Brittney Griner says scheduled call never happened

Alvarez had previously passed out in the pool during an Olympic qualifying event in 2021.

When discussing the 2021 incident with Nexstar’s WIVB, Alvarez claimed she felt like she was merely falling asleep.

“I honestly thought I was asleep,” Alvarez told WIVB after the qualifier. “I started hearing people saying, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ I thought, ‘Stop telling me that! I’m trying to sleep.’ Then I realized that no, I was still in the pool.”

“Unfortunately, I’ve seen it happen to her before,” Alvarez’s mother said last year . “Never in competition, though. I knew right away. On their last element, I could tell something was up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5JkY_0gK8sssg00
Alvarez, seen here before competing in Wednesday’s solo free final of artistic swimming at the 19th FINA World Championships, is said to be recovering after losing consciousness during the event. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

In 2021, Fuentes had also dived into the pool, fully clothed, to rescue Alvarez.

“I felt more tired than usual, but I didn’t think I was going to pass out,” Alvarez remembered of the 2021 incident. “On that last arm, I’m like 45 degrees horizontal when I’m supposed to be vertical. I remember doing it and thinking I was vertical. Then the feeling kept spinning, like I was in a hamster wheel. I don’t remember anything until I got to the wall. They had already carried to me to the wall and I kind of woke up out of it and realized my coach was in the pool, and that was that.”

Alvarez attributed last year’s incident to exhaustion, as she was competing in several events in a short span. This time, she was coming back after a foot surgery, posting a photo with crutches as recently as five weeks ago.

World swimming bans transgender athletes from women’s events

Alvarez previously told WIVB she’s hoping to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. For now, though, Team USA has not confirmed whether Alvarez plans to compete in the final later this week.

“Whether or not she will swim in the free team final on Friday … will be determined by Anita and expert medical staff,” USA Artistic Swimming said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Overnight earthquake reported in SC

ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – An overnight earthquake was located in Elgin Sunday morning. According to the U.S Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 3.4 around 1:31 a.m. USGS said there were four aftershocks. There were three in the morning in one in the afternoon. The most recent earthquake in South Carolina prior to this Saturday was […]
ELGIN, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash shuts down Spartanburg street

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash shut down a busy Spartanburg street Friday evening. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the crash happened at 5:15 p.m. along North Pine Street and Garner Road. The crash involved three vehicles and caused one of the vehicles hit a power pole, officers said. All traffic lights at that […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Fuentes
Person
Anita Alvarez
Person
Brittney Griner
WSPA 7News

Police search for suspect in downtown Spartanburg shooting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department has named a suspect in a downtown Spartanburg shooting, which left one person dead and another injured. Police charged Tyson Maurice Thompson with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a handgun and unlawful carry of a firearm by a […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies days after crash in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C (WSPA) – A man died almost two weeks after a motorcycle crash in Greenwood. According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on June 14 at 9:54 p.m. on Florida Avenue at Blyth Road. The crash involved the motorcyclist and a vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to Self Regional Healthcare but […]
GREENWOOD, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Swimming#Swimmer#Fina
WSPA 7News

Shooting kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Saturday night following a shooting in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call after 9:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting at West 8th Street. Upon arrival, deputies found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Karolyn Martin named 2022 Miss North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Karolyn Martin was crowned the winner of the 2022 Miss North Carolina competition. The event took place at the High Point Theatre on Saturday, with Martin emerging victorious. With her victory, Martin is now North Carolina’s representative in the Miss America 2023 pageant.
HIGH POINT, NC
WSPA 7News

Fallen deputy laid to rest in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County deputy was laid to rest Sunday afternoon. The funeral for Deputy Austin Aldridge was at The Church at the Mill, located at 4455 Anderson Mill Road, at 4 p.m. Aldridge was shot during an ambush Tuesday afternoon. He was responding to a domestic call on Chaffee Road. He […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Anderson man admits to falsifying Upstate University’s lab results

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson business owner admitted to changing a university’s lab results and emailing false documents according to the US Attorney’s Office. A United States District Judge sentenced Brian Thomas Rogers, 53, owner of Rogers Environmental, LLC, to three years of probation after he pleaded guilty to making a false statement in […]
ANDERSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Hundreds rally for abortion rights in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Hundreds of people gathered for an abortion rights rally in downtown Greenville following the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. “We can’t let them continue to push their agenda when a majority of the country does not agree with this decision,” said Olivia Mason. “We can’t let that happen […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Sandwich restaurant helps Greenwood bring back police bikes

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Greenwood is bringing back a bicycle patrol thanks to a donation from a sub sandwich restaurant’s foundation. Greenwood’s police chief says the city’s new bicycle patrol is more approachable than an officer in a patrol car and can get to places the car can’t. Chief T.J. Chaudoin told The Index-Journal of […]
GREENWOOD, SC
WSPA 7News

Judge upholds Doc Antle’s bond, orders him to hand in his passport

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, owner of Myrtle Beach Safari and featured on Netflix’s Tiger King, has been given a $100,000 bond in a Virginia court, according to documents. Antle, who was set to appear virtually at the Friday hearing, is currently in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County […]
WSPA 7News

Carolina Blends and Brews: Peach City Brewery

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – On Limestone Street in Gaffney next to the Capri Theatre is a spot many residents have been looking for.  Brittany Bivins and Aaron Burton co-own Peach City Brewery. Gaffney’s only brewery, their grand opening was on May 21. Working with the city’s business incubator, they landed in a former jewelry store.  Brittany says “that’s […]
GAFFNEY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy