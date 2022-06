Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. With the number of tourists the flock to New England throughout the year, you would think that we're a region of the country that is fun to visit. Well according to a new study done by Wallet Hub, New England isn't nearly as fun as we'd like to think it is.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO