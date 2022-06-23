Shocking Video: Minnesota Teacher Throwing A Hockey Stick At Boy
This is beyond despicable. According to Fox 9, Minneapolis St. Paul, a Princeton, Minnesota teacher hit an 8-year-old boy in the mouth with a hockey stick, causing a tooth to fall out. This happened back in early June. Why did she do this? Good question? From what I could gather from...
ANOKA, Minn. -- A Twin Cities teenager pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl, the Anoka County Attorney's office announced.Damico Jamal-Tokyo High shot and killed 15-year-old Derryanna Davis of Columbia Heights in March.High, who was 16 at the time of the crime, admitted that he picked up a handgun and, without checking to see if it was loaded, pulled the trigger while pointing the gun at Davis.The case will be deemed an extended jurisdiction juvenile prosecution. High will receive a sentence in juvenile court along with an adult prison sentence. He will serve the prison sentence if he does not fulfill the juvenile sentence, according to the Anoka County Attorney's Office.High will not have to serve a 57-month adult prison sentence as long as he meets the requirements of the Hennepin County juvenile disposition.The Anoka County Attorney's Office charged High by juvenile delinquency petition and sought to have him certified as an adult. The certification request will be rescinded if Hennepin County approves the plea agreement and issues the disposition.
Minneapolis has watched Jason DeRusha on their screens for two decades. Now, this veteran journalist is taking his career to a new level. Jason DeRusha announced last month that he is leaving WCCO-TV. Those accustomed to getting all the latest coverage from the anchor naturally had a lot of queries. They want to know where he is going and if he is retiring. Fortunately for his longtime followers, this isn’t the last you’ll see or hear from Jason DeRusha.
EDINA, Minn. -- One person is in custody after a domestic incident Wednesday in an Edina neighborhood that led police to urge nearby residents to stay inside their homes.Police announced on Twitter just after 4 p.m. that officers were on the scene on the 6400 block of Mendelssohn Lane.At 5:45 p.m., police tweeted that the "situation has been resolved peacefully," and residents are now safe.A WCCO crew saw a large law enforcement presence at the scene, including a SWAT team.
RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. -- Lance Scheer's father Jeff told WCCO his son always made people smile. Playing with his nieces was some of his favorite pastimes, along with fishing and hunting. The life of the beloved son, brother and uncle was cut short on Father's Day.The Renville County Sheriff's Office said he was swimming without a life jacket in the Minnesota River with family when he began to struggle and went under. Despite attempts to rescue and revive the young man, he died at a local hospital.It was one of two drowning incidents on the Minnesota River on Father's Day. A short distance from where Scheer's body was found, authorities say they found 48-year-old Matthew Wrobleski in what they believe was a log jam.Last year had the highest number of non-boating drownings in a decade. As more people headed out onto lakes and rivers during the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said drownings went up, too. In 2021, 53 people died. In 2019, it was 35.Authorities across the state urge anyone heading out on our lakes and rivers to be mindful of the ever-changing conditions and wear a life jacket.
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin teenager accused of killing a 10-year-old girl will find out in September whether he will stand trial.Chippewa County Circuit Judge Benjamin Lane on Friday scheduled a Sept. 1 preliminary hearing for the 14-year-old boy, identified in court documents as C.T.P.-B. That's the step in the criminal justice process where a judge determines if enough evidence exists to bind a defendant over for trial.The boy was charged in adult court on April 27 with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 in connection with the killing of...
A high school graduation speech telling students to “choose a spouse” based on “biblical principles” is sparking outrage online. “Choose a spouse, I suggest,” alumnus Jim McGuire said in a commencement address at River Valley High School in Caledonia, Ohio. “I also strongly suggest to make sure to choose biblical principles, you know a male with a female and female with a male.”
GONVICK, Minn. -- One woman is dead and another is gravely injured after a rollover crash in northern Minnesota early Sunday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 22-year-old Morgan Avenson was driving east on Highway 92 in Gonvick when she lost control just before 3 a.m. The vehicle entered...
MINNEAPOLIS -- A busy Saturday night in Minneapolis turned dangerous.Police say shots were fired in a crowd of people just after 11 p.m. near the Stone Arch Bridge, on the intersection of 2nd Street and 6th Avenue. Police say it was not an organized event."Our preliminary information indicates that, like many groups do on a Saturday night, they gathered together to interact with one another and enjoy a summer evening," said Minneapolis Police Department Public Information Officer Garrett Parten. "There are many gatherings that occurred [Saturday night] that were of no issue."Four people were injured, with one -- a 34-year-old...
MENTOR, Minn. -- Two sheriff's deputies were hospitalized Wednesday morning after their airboat tipped over on a northern Minnesota lake and sank. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the deputies were working to help county highway officials install buoys on the eastern shore of Maple Lake near Mentor, which is roughly 60 miles west of Bemidji. During the installation process, the airboat flipped over and sank to the bottom of the lake. Two highway department personnel were also on the boat when it overturned. The two deputies were brought to Essentia Hospital in Fosston with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening," the sheriff's office said. The highway officials weren't hurt. All four were wearing life jackets. A dive team was called to help pull the boat out of the lake. An airboat is a flat-bottomed watercraft with a large aircraft-like propeller on the backend.The incident remains under investigation.
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a "juvenile male" is dead following a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon in Rochester.The motorcyclist and another vehicle collided just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of East Circle Drive Northeast and Northern Valley Place Northeast.The young victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they're still investigating.
FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi truck's blown tire caused a fatal crash in southern Minnesota Monday morning, the state patrol said.It happened just after 8 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeman Township.The state patrol said a 45-year-old Wisconsin man driving a semi lost control after his tire blew. The truck crossed the median and hit a pickup truck on the northbound side.State patrol records indicate the 22-year-old man driving the pickup truck died in the crash. The semi driver suffered minor injuries.
HUDSON, Wis. -- Officials in Wisconsin say a driver struck a pedestrian on Interstate 94 near Hudson Tuesday night.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the pedestrian, a 59-year-old Australian man, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with life-threatening injuries.A driver in a pickup truck struck the man just before 11 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway.The crash remains under investigation.
ANOKA, Minn. -- There's something sweet about finding the perfect strawberry."I just look to see how ripe they are, if they're too green put it back, and if red you keep it," David Wilson, from Ramsey, said. "Hope to get the red ones.""It was a good crop this year," Evan Rowe said.Rowe is the general manager at Berry Hill Farm in Anoka. He said there were around 500 customers that came through the family-run business Wednesday morning.Strawberry picking has been in high demand in recent years."A lot of people that came out for that first time right around 2020 and...
MINNEAPOLIS -- A day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order further protecting those who travel to Minnesota to get an abortion. "My office has been and will continue to be a firewall against legislation that would reverse reproductive freedom," the governor said in a statement Saturday. "This order shows our administration's commitment to protecting patients and health care providers." The executive order, which immediately went into effect, commands state agencies not to assist other states' attempts to seek civil, criminal or professional sanctions against anyone seeking, providing or obtaining legal...
MINNEAPOLIS -- A murder trial is set to begin Monday for a Chicago man accused of killing a youth baseball coach.In July of last year, police say Jamal Smith shot Jay Boughton after the drivers had an altercation on Highway 169 in Plymouth.The shooting happened as Boughton drove his son home from a baseball game.Prosecutors will seek a stiffer sentence, in part because the boy witnessed it.In court Monday, the judge is expected to hear several motions in the case. Jury selection is slated to start Tuesday, with opening statements happening next week.
