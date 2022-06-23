ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Black women in certain Georgia’s counties will get more than $20k in cash

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago


ATLANTA — A group of roughly 210 women from Clay, Randolph and Terrell counties will receive $20,400 each over two years.

The same organization already accepted applications from women in the Old Fourth Ward and Sweet Auburn areas of Atlanta, according to their website.

In Her Hands is a donor-funded project from the Georgia Resilience and Opportunity Fund and Give Directly, working to reduce income inequality, focused on Black women.

The group says Black women experience more roadblocks to building wealth in Georgia compared to other demographic groups.

The organization is giving an average of $850 per month for 2 years to about 650 women across Georgia.

Women in these areas looking to apply must have been impacted by COVID-19 and make less than or equal to 200% of the federal poverty line to be eligible.

Woman who are 18 or older and live in Clay, Randolph or Terrell Counties are eligible in the current round of applications. The application is inclusive of trans-women, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming individuals.

Winners will be selected randomly via lottery drawing. You can apply here through Sunday, June 26.

Visit the Gro Fund’s Website for more information.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Confederate monuments moved in middle Georgia after years of dispute Crews began moving the monuments Wednesday using $160,000 in private money raised by a community foundation.

Comments / 129

Southern Comfort
2d ago

Going to work will reduce income inequality. Make fathers responsible for providing for their own children instead of taxpayers and the government, and hold men accountable when they don't. Or else extend that provision to all low income single parents. Fixed income seniors, the disabled and the working poor should get assistance regardless of race. Don't give handouts to those who don't try to help themselves.

Reply(7)
31
Anita Whooper
2d ago

how about just giving everybody a stimulus check I'm Black and I'm 7 years old you not going to give me that money stop making everything for Atlanta make everything for the whole state of Georgia you guys got the money take it out your pocket

Reply(9)
16
☆Dee Monio☆
2d ago

always the same thing. When will we see each other the same and not different entities and genders?I'm so sick of this constant separation. Especially the way the media pushes it.

Reply(2)
12
 

