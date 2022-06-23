Black women in certain Georgia’s counties will get more than $20k in cash

ATLANTA — A group of roughly 210 women from Clay, Randolph and Terrell counties will receive $20,400 each over two years.

The same organization already accepted applications from women in the Old Fourth Ward and Sweet Auburn areas of Atlanta, according to their website.

In Her Hands is a donor-funded project from the Georgia Resilience and Opportunity Fund and Give Directly, working to reduce income inequality, focused on Black women.

The group says Black women experience more roadblocks to building wealth in Georgia compared to other demographic groups.

The organization is giving an average of $850 per month for 2 years to about 650 women across Georgia.

Women in these areas looking to apply must have been impacted by COVID-19 and make less than or equal to 200% of the federal poverty line to be eligible.

Woman who are 18 or older and live in Clay, Randolph or Terrell Counties are eligible in the current round of applications. The application is inclusive of trans-women, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming individuals.

Winners will be selected randomly via lottery drawing. You can apply here through Sunday, June 26.

Visit the Gro Fund’s Website for more information.

